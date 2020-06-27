App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP Board Class 12 Topper 2020: Anurag Malik emerges as topper with 97% marks

The overall pass percentage for intermediate (class 12) exams was 74.63 percentage.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Uttar Pradesh Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination 2020 results have been declared and Anurag Malik, a student of Shriram SM Inter College, Baraut, Baghpat, has emerged as the topper with 97 percent marks.

The second and third spots have been secured by Pranjal Singh of SP Inter College, Sikaro Korao, Prayagraj, and Utkarsh Shukla of Shri Gopal Inter College, Auraiya, with 96 percentage and 94.80 percentage marks respectively.

The overall pass percentage for intermediate (class 12) exams was 74.63 percentage.

 

Also Read | UP Board Results 2020: All you need to know about the UPMSP Results

Close

This year, a total of 56,11,072 students attended the 10th and 12th board exams. Around 30 lakh students belonged to Class 10. The exams were concluded on March 6 and evaluations of the papers took longer than usual owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.

related news

Last year, 80.7 percent of the students that attempted the Class 10 exams managed to pass while 70.2 percent of the students who attended the Class 12 examinations, passed.

In case students do not have access to the internet or cannot access the official website due to high traffic, and SMS feature is also available. To get the result via SMS, the Class 10 candidates will need to send ‘UP10RollNumber’ to 56263 and Class 12 students will need to send ‘UP12RollNumber’ to the same number.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 27, 2020 12:58 pm

tags #education #India #UP Board Results 2020

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 27: Maharashtra cases at 152,765, India sees record 24-hour spike of 18,000 cases

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 27: Maharashtra cases at 152,765, India sees record 24-hour spike of 18,000 cases

In pics | Coronavirus pandemic: Should we exercise with face mask on? Here's everything you should know

In pics | Coronavirus pandemic: Should we exercise with face mask on? Here's everything you should know

Coronavirus impact: Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami pegs Rs 85,000 crore fiscal deficit

Coronavirus impact: Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami pegs Rs 85,000 crore fiscal deficit

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.