UP Board Class 12 Topper 2020: Anurag Malik emerges as topper with 97% marks

The Uttar Pradesh Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination 2020 results have been declared and Anurag Malik, a student of Shriram SM Inter College, Baraut, Baghpat, has emerged as the topper with 97 percent marks.

The second and third spots have been secured by Pranjal Singh of SP Inter College, Sikaro Korao, Prayagraj, and Utkarsh Shukla of Shri Gopal Inter College, Auraiya, with 96 percentage and 94.80 percentage marks respectively.

The overall pass percentage for intermediate (class 12) exams was 74.63 percentage.

This year, a total of 56,11,072 students attended the 10th and 12th board exams. Around 30 lakh students belonged to Class 10. The exams were concluded on March 6 and evaluations of the papers took longer than usual owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.

Last year, 80.7 percent of the students that attempted the Class 10 exams managed to pass while 70.2 percent of the students who attended the Class 12 examinations, passed.

