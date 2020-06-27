App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP Board Results 2020: All you need to know about the UPMSP Results

The board results will be announced today by Sharma at a press conference at 12 noon after which the results will be shared online.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (Image: PTI)
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announced the results of the Class 10 and 12 board exams today (Saturday, 27 June).

The confirmation came earlier Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma of the date. The board results will be announced today by Sharma at a press conference at 12 noon after which the results will be shared online.

To avoid large gatherings of students, schools will not be showcasing the results and students will have to find their results on the official websites Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma. However, there will be a lot of traffic so stay ready for site crashes.

This year, a total of 56,11,072 students attended the 10th and 12th board exams. Around 30 lakh students belonged to Class 10. The exams were concluded on March 6 and evaluations of the papers took longer than usual owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.

Last year, 80.7 percent of the students that attempted the Class 10 exams managed to pass while 70.2 percent of the students who attended the Class 12 examinations, passed. The pass percentage this year has drastically increased from most state boards and it would be interesting to see the outcome for the Uttar Pradesh Board.

In case students do not have access to the internet or cannot access the official website due to high traffic, and SMS feature is also available. To get the result via SMS, the Class 10 candidates will need to send ‘UP10RollNumber’ to 56263 and Class 12 students will need to send ‘UP12RollNumber’ to the same number.

First Published on Jun 27, 2020 10:02 am

tags #India #up board result 2020 #up board result 2020 class 10 #up board result 2020 class 12 #up bord result nic.in 2020 #UPMSP

