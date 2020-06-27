UP Board Results 2020: All you need to know about the UPMSP Results

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announced the results of the Class 10 and 12 board exams today (Saturday, 27 June).

The confirmation came earlier Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma of the date. The board results will be announced today by Sharma at a press conference at 12 noon after which the results will be shared online.

To avoid large gatherings of students, schools will not be showcasing the results and students will have to find their results on the official websites Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma. However, there will be a lot of traffic so stay ready for site crashes.

Follow our LIVE coverage of UP Board 2020 Results

This year, a total of 56,11,072 students attended the 10th and 12th board exams. Around 30 lakh students belonged to Class 10. The exams were concluded on March 6 and evaluations of the papers took longer than usual owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.

Last year, 80.7 percent of the students that attempted the Class 10 exams managed to pass while 70.2 percent of the students who attended the Class 12 examinations, passed. The pass percentage this year has drastically increased from most state boards and it would be interesting to see the outcome for the Uttar Pradesh Board.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

In case students do not have access to the internet or cannot access the official website due to high traffic, and SMS feature is also available. To get the result via SMS, the Class 10 candidates will need to send ‘UP10RollNumber’ to 56263 and Class 12 students will need to send ‘UP12RollNumber’ to the same number.