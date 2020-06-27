UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 Live Updates | Results to be declared at 12.30 pm today

UP Board Results 2020 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), will announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 Boards today (June 27) at 12.30 pm. Students can check their results status on the following website: https://www.upmsp.edu.in. State Deputy CM and Secondary education minister Dinesh Sharma is likely to announce the UP Board 2020 Results today. Other websites that students can check their results are: https://www.upresults.nic.in and https://www.upmspresults.up.nic.in.

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations finished on March 6, but results were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and countrywide lockdown imposed to contain the spread. Over 59.6 lakh students appeared for the UP Board exams this year.