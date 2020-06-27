App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 27, 2020 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 Live Updates | Results to be declared at 12.30 pm today

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), will announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 Boards today (June 27) at 12.30 pm


UP Board Results 2020 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), will announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 Boards today (June 27) at 12.30 pm. Students can check their results status on the following website: https://www.upmsp.edu.in. State Deputy CM and Secondary education minister Dinesh Sharma is likely to announce the UP Board 2020 Results today. Other websites that students can check their results are: https://www.upresults.nic.in and https://www.upmspresults.up.nic.in.

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations finished on March 6,  but results were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and countrywide lockdown imposed to contain the spread. Over 59.6 lakh students appeared for the UP Board exams this year.
highlights

  • June 27, 2020 09:48 AM IST

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted well wishes and encourgement for students awaiting Class 10 and 12 results

  • June 27, 2020 09:40 AM IST

    Candidates can also check their results via SMS facility 

    > Class 10 students - Type UP10ROLLNUMBER and send to 56263

    > Class 12 students - Type UP12ROLLNUMBER and send to 56263

  • June 27, 2020 08:54 AM IST

    How to check UP Board Results 2020 for Class 10 & Class 12:

    > Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

    > Click on the links IP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

    > Fill in your roll number and login details 

    > Press enter for subject-wise score and full results

  • June 27, 2020 08:07 AM IST

  • June 27, 2020 08:07 AM IST

    State Deputy CM and Secondary education minister Dinesh Sharma is likely to announce the UP Board 2020 Results today. 

  • June 27, 2020 08:07 AM IST

    Students can check their results status on the following website: https://www.upmsp.edu.in. Other websites that students can check their results are: https://www.upresults.nic.in and https://www.upmspresults.up.nic.in.

  • June 27, 2020 08:06 AM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), will announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 Boards today (June 27) at 12.30 pm. 

  • June 27, 2020 07:44 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam Results.

