English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Uber asks its India drivers to ensure rear seatbelts in their cars work

    The move comes amid a growing road-safety push in India, the world's fourth-largest car market.

    Reuters
    September 20, 2022 / 04:27 PM IST

    Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies has asked its drivers in India to ensure backseat seatbelts in their vehicles are accessible to passengers, and they work, days after a local business tycoon died in a crash involving his private car.

    The move comes amid a growing road-safety push in India, the world's fourth-largest car market. Earlier in September, Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of India's Tata Sons, died in a crash involving his Mercedes, and local media reported he was not wearing a seatbelt while seated at the back.

    "To avoid any fines or complaints by riders, please ensure the seatbelts on the back seats are accessible and functional," Uber said in an advisory to its drivers on Tuesday which was seen by Reuters.

    A source with direct knowledge also said Uber was conducting checks at airports to ensure its drivers were complying with seatbelt norms.

    Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Close

    Related stories

    Its Indian competitor Ola, which is backed by SoftBank Group, also sent an advisory to drivers in recent weeks to enforce seatbelt rules, a company representative told Reuters.

    This comes at a time when the government is also trying to push through a series of measures to improve road safety in a country that has the world's deadliest roads.

    The World Bank said last year that India had a death on its roads every four minutes.

    India already has rules mandating passengers in the back seat to wear seatbelts but only a few comply. Enforcement is also poor despite the provision of a fine of 1,000 rupees ($12.55) for non-compliance.

    In most cases, car and taxi owners put seat covers atop seatbelts on their back seats, making them inaccessible for use.

    Uber told drivers in its advisory to ensure backseat seatbelts were installed, adding "if the belt is hidden under the seat cover, please remove the cover".

    India's government has also said it wants carmakers to install an alarm system for rear seatbelts to enforce their use and mandate six airbags in all cars.
    Reuters
    Tags: #car #road safety #seatbelt #Uber
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 04:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.