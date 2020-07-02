App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 09:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

TradeIndia to organise country's first 3-day virtual trade show for MSMEs

PTI
representative image
representative image

TradeIndia, a business-to- business (B2B) marketplace that offers global buyers and sellers a platform to identify business partners, on Thursday said it will organise the country's first virtual three-day trade show, 'COVID-19 Essentials Expo India', from August 5.

The trade expo will be on the lines of a traditional exhibition, but will be conducted via virtual medium due to the COVID-19 pandemic concerns, TradeIndia said in a statement.

The event is targeted to revive various micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), whose operations have been affected due to the coronavirus crisis, and help them maintain business continuity in such uncertain times, it added.

The expo also aims to discover alternate channels of revenue for companies that are suitable for the current market dynamics.

The trade show will also feature 3D stalls or immersive virtual spaces that enable attendees to sift through various product line-ups, access business catalogues while interacting with exhibitors via chat or video conference.

While the pandemic has wreaked havoc upon industries and economy, it has also opened up hitherto unlocked vistas of promising opportunities as businesses across the world are united in their transition from offline mode to online mode, a TradeIndia spokesperson said.

"We strive to tap into the exuberant potential of the digital business model and also extend a much needed lift up to the struggling factions of SMEs and MSMEs and help them shift to online medium for commencing business through this first of its kind landmark virtual tradeshow," he added.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:30 pm

tags #B2B #Business #coronavirus #India #SME #TradeIndia

