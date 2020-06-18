App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Court stays annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple on June 23

The Chief Justice said that Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow this year's Rath Yatra to go on, as such a huge gathering can't take place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Supreme Court of India on June 18 stayed the historic Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple in Odisha starting from June 23 and related activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and AS Bopanna said that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, this year's Rath Yatra at Puri in Odisha can't be allowed.

The Chief Justice said that Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow this year's Rath Yatra to go on, as such a huge gathering can't take place during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bench also told Odisha government not to allow the yatra or pilgrimage procession and related activities anywhere in the state to avoid spread of coronavirus.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The top court's order came on a PIL filed by Odisha based NGO seeking cancellation or postponement of this year's Rath Yatra, which continues for 10 to 12 days and is attended by millions of devotees from across the world.

In the annual procession, the three heavily-built wooden chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are traditionally pulled manually over a distance of three kilometres twice during the nine-day festival of the Trinity at Puri.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 01:14 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Legal #Odisha #Supreme Court

