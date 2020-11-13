Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine arrives in India, clinical trials to begin soon: Report

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 has reportedly arrived in India after Dr Reddy’s Laboratories got approval from the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) to conduct phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the vaccine.

In a video, surfaced on social media, containers with logos of Sputnik V and Dr Reddy's were seen unloaded from a small truck.

Moneycontrol could not verify the date and authenticity of the video.

A senior official from Dr Reddy's confirmed the arrival of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine in India and added that the clinical trials will commence soon, reported The New Indian Express.

The development comes at a time when Sputnik V, developed by the Gamalaya Centre, demonstrated an efficacy rate of 92 percent, according to interim trial results announced by the country's health ministry.

The calculation is based on the 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases split between vaccinated individuals and those who received the placebo, said Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The efficacy of the vaccine was demonstrated on the basis of a first interim analysis obtained 21 days after the first injection.

There were no unexpected adverse events during the trials. Monitoring of the participants is ongoing, the ministry said. The interim research data of Sputnik V has not been published or peer-reviewed yet.

Russia registered Sputnik V for public use in August, the first country to do so, though the approval came before the start of the large-scale trial in September.