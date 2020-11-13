Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 13, 2020 07:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Odisha's COVID-19 tally zooms to 3.05 lakh with 986 new cases; 14 more die
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen above 86 lakh. There are 4,89,294 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 235th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 86,83,916 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,28,121 deaths. A total of 80,66,501 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,89,294 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 5.63 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 92.89 percent. 'Unlock 6.0' is underway. Globally, more than 5.26 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 12.91 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
UK reports record daily total of 33,470 COVID-19 cases
Odisha reports 986 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE Updates | Bihar reports 523 new COVID-19 cases
Five more persons died of COVID-19 in Bihar yesterday, raising the death toll to 1,167, while 523 fresh cases took the tally to 2,25,499, the health department said in a bulletin. Altogether 536 patients also recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 2,17,958, the bulletin said. The recovery rate is now 96.66 percent. The number of active cases currently is 6,374 in the state. (PTI)
Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates | Mainland China reports eight new COVID-19 cases
Mainland China reported eight new COVID-19 cases yesterday, the country's national health authority reported today. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, down from 14 imported infections a day earlier. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 15 from six reported a day earlier. The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 86,307, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in United Kingdom LIVE Updates | UK reports record daily total of 33,470 COVID-19 cases
The United Kingdom reported 33,470 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the highest daily total to date, as the government struggles to control a second wave of infections. The death toll in Britain is higher than the other worst-affected countries in Europe. The number of people killed by coronavirus is only higher in the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico. The government also reported 563 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, down slightly from 595 the previous day. By the same method of measurement, more than 50,000 people in Britain have died in total. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Comprehensive and high COVID-19 testing is pivotal in the strategy to curb the chain of transmission. From few tests in January, India has scaled a high of more than 12 crore total tests in November: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE Updates | Odisha reports 986 new COVID-19 cases
Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,05,986 with 986 more people testing positive for the infection yesterday, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the toll in the coastal state to 1,483, a health department official said. During the day the state registered recovery of 1,264 patients taking the total number of persons cured of the contagion to 2,93,741, which is 95.99 percent of the caseload. (PTI)
Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Australian COVID-19 vaccine candidate produces antibody response in early tests
Early testing of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by an Australian university and CSL Ltd has shown it to be safe and produce an antibody response, Minister for Health Greg Hunt said today. Pharmaceutical companies are racing to develop effective treatments for the disease amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that has killed over a million people and battered the world's economy. Several candidates including ones produced Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca are expected to imminently announce the results from last stage testing. (Reuters)
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 189 countries and territories. Today is the 235th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.