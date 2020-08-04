172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ram-mandir-bhoomi-poojan-babri-masjid-will-always-remain-a-mosque-muslim-personal-law-board-5645861.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2020 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan | Babri Masjid will always remain a mosque: Muslim Personal Law Board

"Illegal expropriation does not change the reality. Supreme Court has given its verdict but has embarrassed justice," the board said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A day ahead of the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said that the Babri Masjid was "and shall always remain a mosque".

"Illegal expropriation does not change the reality. Supreme Court has given its verdict but has embarrassed justice," the board said in a statement.

In a statement, AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani said, "It has always been our position that the Babri Masjid was never built by demolishing any mandir or any Hindu place of worship. Supreme Court of India has also affirmed our position in its judgement (of November 9, 2019)".

"... The supreme court also accepts in its judgement that the demolition of Babri masjid on 6th December, 1992 was an illegal, unconstitutional and criminal act. It is indeed regrettable that after accepting all these facts, the apex court in an extremely unjust verdict handed over the land of the masjid to the people who had placed idols in the mosque in a criminal manner and were party to its criminal demolition," the statement said.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.
First Published on Aug 4, 2020 09:50 pm

tags #All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) #Current Affairs #India #Ram mandir bhoomi poojan

