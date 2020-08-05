172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|ayodhya-ram-mandir-live-updates-bhumi-pujan-images-proposed-temple-design-pm-narendra-modi-yogi-adityanath-ram-janmbhoomi-5646121.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 05, 2020 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | PM Modi reaches Ayodhya for Ram temple foundation stone laying ceremony

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Police barricades, yellow banners, walls with a fresh coat of paint and the sounds of bhajan mark parts of Ayodhya as the city awaits its big day, when the first brick will be laid for the Ram temple by PM Narendra Modi.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Ayodhya to attend the 'bhoomi poojan' or groundbreaking ceremony and the foundation stone laying ceremony for Ram Temple scheduled to be held today (on August 5). Wearing traditional dhoti-kurta, the prime minister deboarded an Air Force helicopter which flew him to Ayodhya from Lucknow. He was welcomed at the Saket helipad by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others. The ceremony will take place at the Ram Janmabhoomi, or the birthplace of Lord Ram, by 175 people, who figure in a select guest list of seers and politicians. Prior to the function, the prime minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi temple. From Hanumangarhi, he will travel to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

Concerned over the spread of coronavirus, the authorities are encouraging others not to come to the temple town, asking them to mark the occasion by celebrating at their homes. The groundbreaking ceremony will be telecast live. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Read More
Read Less

highlights

  • August 05, 2020 11:56 AM IST

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with a headgear, silver 'mukut' and stole by Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj, head priest of 10th-century Hanumangarhi Temple.

  • August 05, 2020 11:51 AM IST

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is offering prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple before proceeding to Ram Janmabhoomi site. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanying him. 

  • August 05, 2020 11:48 AM IST

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reach Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers.

  • August 05, 2020 11:32 AM IST

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone for Ram Temple in the holy city today. Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi temple. He will also plant a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling. Modi will subsequently perform 'bhoomi poojan'.

  • August 05, 2020 11:31 AM IST

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani said that Lord Ram occupies an esteemed place in India's cultural and civilisational heritage and is an embodiment of grace, dignity and decorum.

    Read more: Wait for Ram Temple has been worthwhile, says BJP leader LK Advani ahead of 'Bhoomi Poojan'

  • August 05, 2020 11:23 AM IST

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | On the day of Ram temple 'Bhoomi Poojan', Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati credited the Supreme Court of India for paving the way for its construction in Ayodhya and advised all to accept the decision.

  • August 05, 2020 11:16 AM IST

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has shared an image of the original document of the Constitution of India having a sketch of Lord Ram, wife Sita and brother Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan.

  • August 05, 2020 11:10 AM IST

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat has arrived at the Ram Janambhoomi site for 'Bhoomi Poojan' for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

  • August 05, 2020 11:05 AM IST

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | This is a signature event. This event will give a glimpse of India's 'unity in diversity'. It will bridge gaps and bring people together. We all are one - 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': Swami Chidananda Saraswati (ANI)

  • August 05, 2020 11:00 AM IST

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at venue of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Poojan' in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh (Image: News18)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at venue of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Poojan' in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh (Image: News18)
LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.