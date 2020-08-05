Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | PM Modi reaches Ayodhya for Ram temple foundation stone laying ceremony

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Ayodhya to attend the 'bhoomi poojan' or groundbreaking ceremony and the foundation stone laying ceremony for Ram Temple scheduled to be held today (on August 5). Wearing traditional dhoti-kurta, the prime minister deboarded an Air Force helicopter which flew him to Ayodhya from Lucknow. He was welcomed at the Saket helipad by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others. The ceremony will take place at the Ram Janmabhoomi, or the birthplace of Lord Ram, by 175 people, who figure in a select guest list of seers and politicians. Prior to the function, the prime minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi temple. From Hanumangarhi, he will travel to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

Concerned over the spread of coronavirus, the authorities are encouraging others not to come to the temple town, asking them to mark the occasion by celebrating at their homes. The groundbreaking ceremony will be telecast live.