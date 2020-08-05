Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | PM Modi reaches Ayodhya for Ram temple foundation stone laying ceremony
Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Police barricades, yellow banners, walls with a fresh coat of paint and the sounds of bhajan mark parts of Ayodhya as the city awaits its big day, when the first brick will be laid for the Ram temple by PM Narendra Modi.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Ayodhya to attend the 'bhoomi poojan' or groundbreaking ceremony and the foundation stone laying ceremony for Ram Temple scheduled to be held today (on August 5). Wearing traditional dhoti-kurta, the prime minister deboarded an Air Force helicopter which flew him to Ayodhya from Lucknow. He was welcomed at the Saket helipad by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others. The ceremony will take place at the Ram Janmabhoomi, or the birthplace of Lord Ram, by 175 people, who figure in a select guest list of seers and politicians. Prior to the function, the prime minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi temple. From Hanumangarhi, he will travel to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.Concerned over the spread of coronavirus, the authorities are encouraging others not to come to the temple town, asking them to mark the occasion by celebrating at their homes. The groundbreaking ceremony will be telecast live. Catch the LIVE updates here:
PM Modi reaches Ayodhya
Patanjali Yogpeeth to make a grand 'gurukul' in Ayodhya: Ramdev
How to stream Bhoomi Poojan LIVE
PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya
Stage set for the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple
Today is a historic day: Ramdev
Security stepped up in Assam's Silchar, other areas
PM Modi to attend the ceremony
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with a headgear, silver 'mukut' and stole by Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj, head priest of 10th-century Hanumangarhi Temple.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is offering prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple before proceeding to Ram Janmabhoomi site. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanying him.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reach Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone for Ram Temple in the holy city today. Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi temple. He will also plant a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling. Modi will subsequently perform 'bhoomi poojan'.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani said that Lord Ram occupies an esteemed place in India's cultural and civilisational heritage and is an embodiment of grace, dignity and decorum.
Read more: Wait for Ram Temple has been worthwhile, says BJP leader LK Advani ahead of 'Bhoomi Poojan'
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | On the day of Ram temple 'Bhoomi Poojan', Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati credited the Supreme Court of India for paving the way for its construction in Ayodhya and advised all to accept the decision.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has shared an image of the original document of the Constitution of India having a sketch of Lord Ram, wife Sita and brother Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat has arrived at the Ram Janambhoomi site for 'Bhoomi Poojan' for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | This is a signature event. This event will give a glimpse of India's 'unity in diversity'. It will bridge gaps and bring people together. We all are one - 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': Swami Chidananda Saraswati (ANI)
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at venue of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Poojan' in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh (Image: News18)