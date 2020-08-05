Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: With 'Jai Siya Ram', PM Modi marks a shift from 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan

When Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi addressed seers and other attendees on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Poojan' and foundation stone laying ceremony for Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, he began with 'Jai Siya Ram'.

This, many noted, was a shift from the slogan of 'Jai Shree Ram' that has marked the Ram Janmabhoomi movement since its inception.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: Key highlights of what PM Modi said

'Jai Siya Ram' is associated with goddess Sita, Lord Ram's consort. It is, in one way, a call to both Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. However, over the years and different events, the slogan that has been used and popularised by leaders and politicians have been 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Follow our LIVE Updates here.

"The call of Jai Siya Ram is resonating not only in the city of Lord Ram but throughout the world today," the Prime Minister said while also expressing gratitude to "all the citizens of India and the diaspora across the world and all the devotees of Lord Ram".

"A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been staying in a tent. Today Ram Janmabhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again that had been going on for centuries," PM Modi said.