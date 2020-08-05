172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ram-mandir-bhoomi-poojan-key-highlights-of-what-pm-modi-said-5649531.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: Key highlights of what PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya on August 5 for the 'bhoomi poojan' or ground-breaking ceremony for the flashpoint Ram temple.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya on August 5 for the 'bhoomi poojan' or ground-breaking ceremony for the flashpoint Ram temple. Clad in a traditional, golden coloured dhoti-kurta, the prime minister came to Ayodhya from Lucknow onboard an Air Force helicopter.

He was welcomed at the Saket helipad by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others, while adhering to necessary social distancing norms.

PM Modi and and UP CM Adityanath participated in the 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi temple before the ceremony. From Hanumangarhi, he travelled to the venue of the function where he offered prayers and performed the ground-breaking ceremony. He also unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone.

Close

Here are the key highlights of what he said today: 

related news

> PM Narendra Modi congratulated devotees of Lord Ram on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Poojan' and foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

> He said the 'Ram Janmabhoomi' finally breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again that had been going on for centuries, adding that there was a lot of effort to eradicate Lord Ram's existence but he remains in our minds even today.

> The prime minister said this day is proof of the true resolve of crores of devotees and is a unique gift to truth, non-violence, faith and sacrifice by the 'fair India'.

> Hailing the Supreme Court's landmark verdict on Ram Temple in 2019, he said the temple, once constructed, will inspire generations forever.

> PM Modi said many had sacrificed their lives for the temple, and he paid his respects to all of them. The construction of the Ram temple is an instrument to unite the country and it will lift the economy of the entire region, he added.
First Published on Aug 5, 2020 03:22 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Ram Mandir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.