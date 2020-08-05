Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: Key highlights of what PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya on August 5 for the 'bhoomi poojan' or ground-breaking ceremony for the flashpoint Ram temple. Clad in a traditional, golden coloured dhoti-kurta, the prime minister came to Ayodhya from Lucknow onboard an Air Force helicopter.

He was welcomed at the Saket helipad by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others, while adhering to necessary social distancing norms.

PM Modi and and UP CM Adityanath participated in the 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi temple before the ceremony. From Hanumangarhi, he travelled to the venue of the function where he offered prayers and performed the ground-breaking ceremony. He also unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone.

Here are the key highlights of what he said today:

> PM Narendra Modi congratulated devotees of Lord Ram on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Poojan' and foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

> He said the 'Ram Janmabhoomi' finally breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again that had been going on for centuries, adding that there was a lot of effort to eradicate Lord Ram's existence but he remains in our minds even today.

> The prime minister said this day is proof of the true resolve of crores of devotees and is a unique gift to truth, non-violence, faith and sacrifice by the 'fair India'.

> Hailing the Supreme Court's landmark verdict on Ram Temple in 2019, he said the temple, once constructed, will inspire generations forever.

> PM Modi said many had sacrificed their lives for the temple, and he paid his respects to all of them. The construction of the Ram temple is an instrument to unite the country and it will lift the economy of the entire region, he added.