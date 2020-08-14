172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|rajasthan-trust-vote-pilot-no-longer-seated-beside-cm-gehlot-in-front-row-5703321.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Co-pilot no more? Sachin Pilot no longer seated next to CM Gehlot in assembly, shifted to second row

During the last Rajasthan Assembly session, when Sachin Pilot was the Deputy CM, he would be seated next to CM Ashok Gehlot int he front row, but now he has been pushed back to seat number 127 in the second row.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

The Rajasthan Assembly session began on August 14, a day after the representatives of the old guard and the young gun of the Rajasthan Congress finally met, ending their animosities that lasted over a month.

Sachin Pilot -- who was sacked from the position of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over long-standing disputes and grievances – must have, however, lost of his front-row rights due to the revolt.

As Gehlot called a trust vote to prove his majority on August 14, Pilot found himself seated behind the Chief Minister, closer to the Opposition benches.

Close


Sachin Pilot: All's well that ends well, says Congress

related news



During the last session of the Rajasthan Assembly, when Pilot was still the Deputy CM, he would be seated next to Gehlot. Now he has been pushed back to seat number 127 in the second row, reported News18. He was moved to the extreme left, directly across the floor from his previous seat, which is now occupied by Cabinet minister Shanti Dhariwal. Pilot sat beside independent MLA Sanyam Lodha.

Pilot, who set aside his differences with the Rajasthan CM and declared truce last week, claimed he was pushed to the “border” because only the “bravest and most powerful warriors” are sent there. He said: “Why I am on the border as far as seating is concerned? Why am I sitting next to the Opposition? It is because it's the border, and only the bravest and most powerful warrior is sent to the border.”

The seats of two other rebel Congress MLAs were also changed. Rebel MLAs Vishvendra Singh (Civil supply and Food) and Ramesh Meena (Tourism Minister) –  had been issued show-cause notices by the Rajasthan Congress government earlier over conspiracy charges.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:31 pm

tags #Ashok Gehlot #Congress #Politics #Rajasthan #Sachin Pilot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.