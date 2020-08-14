Co-pilot no more? Sachin Pilot no longer seated next to CM Gehlot in assembly, shifted to second row

The Rajasthan Assembly session began on August 14, a day after the representatives of the old guard and the young gun of the Rajasthan Congress finally met, ending their animosities that lasted over a month.

Sachin Pilot -- who was sacked from the position of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over long-standing disputes and grievances – must have, however, lost of his front-row rights due to the revolt.

As Gehlot called a trust vote to prove his majority on August 14, Pilot found himself seated behind the Chief Minister, closer to the Opposition benches.



During the last session of the Rajasthan Assembly, when Pilot was still the Deputy CM, he would be seated next to Gehlot. Now he has been pushed back to seat number 127 in the second row, reported News18. He was moved to the extreme left, directly across the floor from his previous seat, which is now occupied by Cabinet minister Shanti Dhariwal. Pilot sat beside independent MLA Sanyam Lodha.

Pilot, who set aside his differences with the Rajasthan CM and declared truce last week, claimed he was pushed to the “border” because only the “bravest and most powerful warriors” are sent there. He said: “Why I am on the border as far as seating is concerned? Why am I sitting next to the Opposition? It is because it's the border, and only the bravest and most powerful warrior is sent to the border.”The seats of two other rebel Congress MLAs were also changed. Rebel MLAs Vishvendra Singh (Civil supply and Food) and Ramesh Meena (Tourism Minister) – had been issued show-cause notices by the Rajasthan Congress government earlier over conspiracy charges.