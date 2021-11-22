PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Noida international airport on November 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on November 25 lay the foundation stone of the international airport in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, NDTV reported on November 22.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony will be the first major public event to be attended by Modi in western UP after the Centre decided to repeal the three farm laws.

Western Uttar Pradesh, which is a farm belt, has seen protests against the three laws also opposed by farmers in Punjab and parts of Haryana who have been camping on the borders of Delhi for almost a year now.

Also Read | Yamuna International Airport completes financial closure for development of Jewar airport

The airport, which will come up in Jewar, a suburb of Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, is being showcased as a key infrastructure project undertaken by the Yogi Adityanath government that faces elections early next year.

The project is being executed under the public-private-partnership (PPP) model. The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 percent subsidiary of Zurich International Airport AG, the Swiss concessionaire of the project, and is expected to get operational in 2024.

Also Read | Moneycontrol Area Watch: Jewar Airport brings tailwinds to projects along Yamuna Expressway

It airport would be developed in four phases, with the entire project estimated to cost around Rs 30,000 crore, according to officials. Upon completion, the airport is expected to be the biggest in India.

Modi has on November 16, inaugurated the 341-km Purvanchal Expressway. Under the BJP-led government, the state had "ushered in an era of unforeseen development", Modi said on the occasion, an indication that infrastructure projects could make be central to BJP’s poll plans.