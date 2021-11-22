MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Noida international airport on November 25

The foundation stone-laying ceremony will be the first major public event to be attended by Modi in western UP after the Centre decided to repeal three farm laws

Moneycontrol News
November 22, 2021 / 06:11 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on November 25 lay the foundation stone of the international airport in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, NDTV reported on November 22.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony will be the first major public event to be attended by Modi in western UP after the Centre decided to repeal the three farm laws.

Western Uttar Pradesh, which is a farm belt, has seen protests against the three laws also opposed by farmers in Punjab and parts of Haryana who have been camping on the borders of Delhi for almost a year now.

Also Read | Yamuna International Airport completes financial closure for development of Jewar airport

The airport, which will come up in Jewar, a suburb of Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, is being showcased as a key infrastructure project undertaken by the Yogi Adityanath government that faces elections early next year.

Close

Related stories

The project is being executed under the public-private-partnership (PPP) model. The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 percent subsidiary of Zurich International Airport AG, the Swiss concessionaire of the project, and is expected to get operational in 2024.

Also Read | Moneycontrol Area Watch: Jewar Airport brings tailwinds to projects along Yamuna Expressway

It airport would be developed in four phases, with the entire project estimated to cost around Rs 30,000 crore, according to officials. Upon completion, the airport is expected to be the biggest in India.

Modi has on November 16, inaugurated the 341-km Purvanchal Expressway. Under the BJP-led government, the state had "ushered in an era of unforeseen development", Modi said on the occasion, an indication that infrastructure projects could make be central to BJP’s poll plans.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2022 UP elections #Jewar airport #Narendra Modi #Noida #Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
first published: Nov 22, 2021 06:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.