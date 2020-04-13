PM Modi to address nation at 10 am tomorrow, decision on lockdown extension likely

Amid demand by various states to extend the 21-day national lockdown period, which ends on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation tomorrow at 10 am, his office said in a tweet.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends on Tuesday and the prime minister is likely to talk about its possible extension.

Also Read: PM hints at possibility of extending lockdown for two more weeks after meeting state CMs

Last month, the prime minister had addressed the nation twice -- on March 19 and March 24.

On March 19, he had called for resolve and restraint to fight coronavirus. He had also announced a 'janta curfew' on March 22, a Sunday.

On March 24, he had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus.

Various states, including Maharashtra, Telangana and West Bengal have already extended lockdowns.

During PM Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers on April 11, government sources had said that most states had requested the prime minister to extend the lockdown for two more weeks, a government spokesperson said.

"The Central Government is considering this request," sources had said.