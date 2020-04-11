App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2020 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | PM hints at possibility of extending lockdown for two more weeks after meeting state CMs

The Prime Minister also emphasised "the criticality of coming 3-4 weeks for determining the impact of the steps taken till now to contain the virus, adding that teamwork is the key to facing the challenge".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Modi has hinted at an extension of the nationwide lockdown by a further two weeks after a video-conference meeting with the Chief Ministers of the states on April 11. The messaging, however, still seems a little confusing.

Talking about the exit plan from the lockdown, Prime Minister said that there seems to be a consensus amongst the states on the extension of Lockdown by another two weeks. But he underlined that the motto of the government earlier was ‘jaan hai to jahaan hai’ but now is ‘jaan bhi jahaan bhi’.

The Prime Minister also emphasised "the criticality of coming 3-4 weeks for determining the impact of the steps taken till now to contain the virus, adding that teamwork is the key to facing the challenge" as per a release.

First Published on Apr 11, 2020 05:12 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #Narendra Modi

