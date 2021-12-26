PM Modi, govt to decide on banning political rallies, we will abide by decision: Congress

File image of Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala (Image: PTI)

The Congress on Sunday said it is for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP government to decide whether political rallies should be banned in the wake of the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and asserted that it will follow whatever decision is taken.

Asked whether the Congress would demand that there should be a ban on rallies, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala at a press conference said it is for the government to decide on it.

"Who is in power--BJP. Who is Prime Minister--Narendra Modi ji.Who is ruling in Uttar Pradesh--BJP. Who has scientific data available--Modi government. To whom may the on-the-ground information about the Omicron threat be available -- the government," he said.

"Responsibility, authority to impose restrictions has been given to whom in the law and Constitution--the government. Who has the power to stop rallies or allow it--the government. So how will Congress decide or Samajwadi Party, or Bahujan Samaj Party or Left parties decide?" Surejwala said.

This decision has to be taken by the prime minister and the chief minister, after knowing all the facts, he said. "Our job, like an aware citizen, is to wake up the country and the government, as Rahul Gandhi has been doing continuously since the first wave of the coronavirus," Surjewala said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The decision that the Modi government will take, keeping in mind the interest of the people, the Congress will follow it, he asserted. Asked if Rahul Gandhi, like in the West Bengal polls, will take the initiative to not hold rallies, Surjewala said that everyone has to take responsibility.

"In Bengal, when Rahul Gandhi took this decision...we had to suffer politically. We have to pay the political price for it even today, so we have paid that price. But neither the government of Bengal nor the government of the country thought about it, so... I would humbly tell the countrymen and political parties that the ban cannot be for one person," he said.

"Ban on Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and exemption for Modi ji to use government money, install government buses, blow crores of rupees and hold rallies and ban Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, this cannot happen, this is double standards," Surjewala said.

Responding to another question on an event organised by the Congress in Lucknow, he said that if Priyanka Gandhi empowers girls and women through a marathon then a ban is imposed and the party accepts it but for Modi's event 25,000 sports persons are called and that is fine. "So one criterion for Priyanka Gandhi and another criterion for Modi ji to gather 25 thousand sports persons," Surjewala said.