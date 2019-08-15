PM Modi dons multi-coloured turban for Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he gave his sixth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Thursday. "Safa" has been a highlight of the PM's sartorial choices at Independence Day and Republic Day events. Modi donned a half-sleeve white kurta, pyjama and a stole with saffron border along with a multi-coloured turban replete with hues of yellow, red and green with 'leheriya' pattern.

For his maiden Independence Day address as the prime minister in 2014, Modi had opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the tail.

A yellow turban covered with criss-cross lines in different shades of the same colour, along with a few in red and deep green, marked his 2015 look, and he chose a 'tie and dye' turban in hues of pink and yellow for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over it followed by a saffron turban in 2018.

From bright red bandhni turban from Kutch to mustard Rajasthani 'safa', turbans have been a highlight of Prime Minister's Republic Day appearances too.