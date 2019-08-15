Here are key highlights from PM Modi's 73rd Independence Day speech

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on India's 73rd Independence Day.

After hoisting the Indian flag, the PM began his speech remembering those affected by the floods. He said that authorities were working hard towards providing relief.

Modi pointed out that within 10 weeks of the new government formation, it dealt with issues like triple talaq, Article 370, anti-terrorism law and the farmer pension scheme. "What we were able to do in 70 days, no previous governments was able to do in 70 years," he said.

Regarding the ongoing Kashmir issue, he said Article 370 enabled corruption and terrorism over the past 70 years. He pitched the abrogation of the law as a step towards 'one nation, one Constitution'. "It is our duty to ensure that citizens in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are able to fulfil their dreams. This responsibility also falls upon all Indians."

Modi also touched upon a host of other issues including tackling terrorism, corruption, poverty, environment and ease of living. With his government facing criticism for increasing taxes for the affluent class, Modi sought to assuage them, saying those creating wealth must be respected as wealth distribution can happen only when wealth is created.

In his sixth consecutive Independence Day address , Modi also announced roll out of 'Jal Jivan' mission to provide piped drinking water to all households and said his government will spend Rs 3.5 lakh crore for it.

To boost exports, Modi said he aims to focus on making local products attractive and give rise to more export hubs.

Talking about making people's lives easier, he said his priority was to ensure 'ease of living' with government having minimal role in people's lives. "Let our people have the freedom of pursuing their own aspirations, let the right eco-system be made in this regard," he said.

The PM said the government aims to invest Rs 100 lakh crore to develop modern infrastructure. He hopes it will help double the country's economy.

With regard to tourism, PM Modi said there's a huge scope to improve India's tourism sector. He urged citizens to visit Indian tourist spots to usher development within the country. "We should develop 100 tourist destinations across the country, and northeast should become a major tourist hub."

He stated that he was not scared to be seen with industrialists as they been contributing to the country's development. "Let us never see wealth creators with suspicion. Only when wealth is created, will it be distributed. Wealth creation is absolutely essential. Those who create wealth are India's wealth and we respect them," he added.

PM Modi made an important announcement regarding the long-pending demand of the armed forces regarding creation of a new post called the chief of defence staff, who would take care of reforms related to national security and will be the head of the three armed services. A Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to oversee the military was first recommended by a committee set up after the Kargil war of 1999.

He hailed the achievements of Indian origin CEOs, sports persons and staff involved in the prestigious Chandrayaan 2 project.

The PM ended the speech saying that he hopes to walk the path of progress and fulfil the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

