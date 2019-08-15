App
India
Aug 15, 2019 08:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Independence Day Narendra Modi speech LIVE: Jal Jeevan Mission our top priority, says PM

Welcome to the live coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

  • Aug 15, 08:07 AM (IST)

    In more than 70 years, all governments have strived in their ways to eradicate poverty. But still, today, there are many homes where this is no drinking water. People have to travel kilometers to fetch pots of drinking. That is why our government has decided to introduce drinking water for every home through our Jal Jeevan Mission.

  • Aug 15, 08:04 AM (IST)

    For mobility, we are introducing one nation, one mobility card. Soon, we should also focus on one nation, one poll

  • Aug 15, 08:03 AM (IST)

    With GST, we introduced one nation, one tax.

  • Aug 15, 08:02 AM (IST)

    Today, every Indian can proudly say: One Nation, One Constitution. We are dutybound to achieve Sardar Patel's goal of integrating India.

  • Aug 15, 08:01 AM (IST)

    But the country is asking the critics in the political class that if Article 370 was so vital for J&K, why was it kept as a temporary law. Why wasn't it made permanent? It shows that there was no conviction in it.

  • Aug 15, 07:59 AM (IST)

    However, there were some people who keep politicising the issue of the abrogation of Article 370.

  • Aug 15, 07:58 AM (IST)

    J&K and Ladakh could become a model of growth for this country.

  • Aug 15, 07:55 AM (IST)

    It is our duty to ensure that citizens in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are able to fulfill their dreams. This responsibility also falls upon all Indians. Over the past 70 years, Article 370 enabled corruption and terrorism.

  • Aug 15, 07:54 AM (IST)

    We were able to do in 70 days what previous governments were not able to do in 70 years.

  • Aug 15, 07:54 AM (IST)

    We also abolished Article 370, which was cleared with two thirds majority in Parliament.

