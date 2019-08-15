Independence Day Narendra Modi speech LIVE: Jal Jeevan Mission our top priority, says PM

Live now
Aug 15, 2019
In more than 70 years, all governments have strived in their ways to eradicate poverty. But still, today, there are many homes where this is no drinking water. People have to travel kilometers to fetch pots of drinking. That is why our government has decided to introduce drinking water for every home through our Jal Jeevan Mission.
For mobility, we are introducing one nation, one mobility card. Soon, we should also focus on one nation, one poll
With GST, we introduced one nation, one tax.
Today, every Indian can proudly say: One Nation, One Constitution. We are dutybound to achieve Sardar Patel's goal of integrating India.
But the country is asking the critics in the political class that if Article 370 was so vital for J&K, why was it kept as a temporary law. Why wasn't it made permanent? It shows that there was no conviction in it.
However, there were some people who keep politicising the issue of the abrogation of Article 370.
J&K and Ladakh could become a model of growth for this country.
It is our duty to ensure that citizens in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are able to fulfill their dreams. This responsibility also falls upon all Indians. Over the past 70 years, Article 370 enabled corruption and terrorism.
We were able to do in 70 days what previous governments were not able to do in 70 years.
We also abolished Article 370, which was cleared with two thirds majority in Parliament.