PM Modi, Australian counterpart to watch Test match in Motera on March 9

Virat Kohli, right, and Surya Kumar Yadav attend a practice session before their fourth test cricket match against Australia, in Ahmedabad, on March 7, 2023. (AP/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will watch the first day of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera in the city on March 9, an official said.

Since a large number of spectators are also expected at the venue for the contest, the final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ahmedabad police have deployed more than 3,000 cops to guard the stadium as well surrounding areas in the city, said Neeraj Badgujar, additional commissioner of police, sector 1.

"Our PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM will watch the Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium on March 9. Police have already completed all the security related arrangements. We have deployed nearly 200 police officers and 3,000 policemen to secure the stadium and other spots," Badgujar told reporters.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police N N Chaudhary, spectators will arrive at the stadium in nearly 1,500 buses and special parking arrangements have been made to accommodate these buses and other vehicles.

According to a senior official of the Gujarat Cricket Association, which handles the affairs of the stadium, a formal announcement regarding the arrival of both the dignitaries for the Test match will be made soon.

Sources said PM Modi is expected to arrive in Gujarat on March 8 and leave on March 9 after watching the Day of the Test with the Australian PM, who is also expected to arrive on March 8 and attend an event of an Australian University here at a five-star hotel that day.