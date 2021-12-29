Play Indian music in flights, at airports: Aviation ministry asks airlines, operators

The ICCR, on December 23, requested Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to promote Indian music in flights operated by Indian carriers.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has written to Indian airlines and airport operators asking to consider playing Indian music in flights and airports, citing a request from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

The ICCR, on December 23, requested Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to promote Indian music in flights operated by Indian carriers.

In a letter written to all airlines and airports on December 27, the ministry stated that music played by most of the airlines across the globe was in quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs, for example, Jazz in an American airline or Mozart in an Austrian airline and Arab music in an airline from the Middle East.

"But, Indian Airlines seldom play Indian music in the flight, whereas, our music has a rich heritage and culture and it has one of the many things every Indian has a reason for truly proud of it," the ministry said.

Also read | Air India lenders offer to loan Rs 35,000 crore to Tata Group’s Talace: Report

Noting that India has a rich diversity of traditional music, it said, "Owing to India's vastness and diversity, Indian music encompasses numerous genres in multiple varieties and forms, which include classical music, folk, light vocal, instrumental music, etc."

India has a history spanning several millennia and developed over several geo-locations spanning the sub-continent, it said. Music in India began as an integral part of socio-religious life, it noted.

Also read | IndiGo announces special year-end sale with fares starting Rs 1,122

The ministry said it was in receipt of a request from ICCR for playing Indian music in the aircraft being operated in India and also at airports.

"It is, therefore, requested to kindly consider playing Indian music in the aircraft being operated in India and at airports following the regulatory requisites," the ministry stated.

Scindia, on December 23, visited the headquarters of the ICCR and met its president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. The ICCR, which works under the Ministry of External Affairs, had said on Twitter that various suggestions were made during the meeting "including promotion of Indian music in flights operated by the Indian air companies".

Eminent artists and musicians, including Malini Awasthi, Anu Malik, Kaushal S Inamdar, Shounak Abhisheki, Manjusha Patil K, Sanjeev Abhyankar, Rita Ganguly and Wasifuddin Dagar were also present during the meeting, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)