IndiGo announces special year-end sale with fares starting Rs 1,122

Representative Image

IndiGo has announced its special five day year-end sale that will offer customers all-inclusive fares on domestic flights starting at Rs 1,122. The sale, effective from Dec 27 2021 to Dec 31 2021, is valid on travel from January 15 2022 to April 15 2022.

Passengers can avail of one free change under this offer if changed more than three days prior to departure. The offer is applicable on more than 150 domestic flights across the airline.

This latest offer announced by IndiGo come just days after other airlines in India including SpiceJet Ltd, AirAsia India and GoFirst came out with offers. While GoFirst has announced that it will provide special discounts to fully vaccinated passengers, AirAsia India and SpiceJet launched discount schemes on Monday, offering tickets upwards of Rs 1,122.

The move is expected to stimulate forward bookings amid the Omicron scare that has led to increased curbs across states. While travel demand in December remains strong and airlines continue to see around 380,000 daily passengers, forward bookings are looking weak. Additionally, airlines are offering waivers in date change and rescheduling fees to provide better travel flexibility to customers.

"The safety of air travel, combined with aggressive vaccination drives, and people’s willingness to explore Indian cities have improved the consumer sentiment. This sale will help them plan domestic travel in advance and at affordable fares", remarked IndiGo's Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, Sanjay Kumar.