COVID-19 update: GO FIRST announces scheme of 20% discount for the double vaccinated

To avail this offer, a passenger will have to book the tickets through GO FIRST website and mobile app, and then enter the promo code GOVACCI.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2021 / 06:05 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


Amid the omicron threat, GO FIRST--formerly GoAir--on December 22 announced a special 20 per cent discount on domestic flights for double-vaccinated passengers.

With this scheme, the private airliner is trying to encourage people to get fully vaccinated in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

ALSO READ: 1.05 crore domestic air passengers in November, 17% higher than October: DGCA

To avail this offer, a passenger will have to book tickets through GO FIRST website and mobile app, and then enter the promo code GOVACCI. This discount is applicable for travel dates beyond 15 days from the date of booking.

"The past two years have been extremely difficult due to COVID-19, which has redefined the meaning of normal. We at GO FIRST are committed to ensuring the safety of all our stakeholders. We began by supporting the
vaccination of all our employees and now we encourage more people to get inoculated. We understand the need for vaccination, especially in

wake of the new variant and will continue to support India’s fight against COVID," said GO FIRST's CEO Kaushik Khona, through a press statement.

Close

Show

Earlier in the day, Union Health Ministry said India's Omicron case tally rose to 213, while 6,317 new COVID-19 cases, 318 deaths and 6,906 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Civil Aviation #Covid-19 #COVID-19 vaccine #GO FIRST airlines #GoAir #Omicron variant
first published: Dec 22, 2021 06:05 pm

