SpiceJet launches winter sale with fares starting at Rs 1,122. Check details

Other benefits include a complimentary flight voucher worth Rs 500 with every sale fare booking for next travel and a flat 25 percent instant discount on add-ons

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST
Representational image.

Private carrier SpiceJet has announced winter goodies with an all-inclusive one-way fare starting at Rs 1,122 for travel during December 27 to 31.


“The ‘Wow Winter Sale’ offers one-way fares starting for as low as Rs 1,122 (all inclusive) on destinations such as Chennai–Bengaluru, Bengaluru–Chennai, Chennai–Hyderabad, Jammu–Srinagar, among others on its domestic network,” SpiceJet said in a statement.


The airline is also offering a one-time waiver of change fee on sale fare tickets to add flexibility to travel plans. Passengers booking flight tickets under the sale fare will also be able to modify their flight date in case of change in the travel plan.


“To avail zero change fee, booking must be modified at least two days prior to the flight departure date; fare difference if any will be applicable,” the statement said.


Other benefits of booking tickets during the sale period include a complimentary flight voucher worth Rs 500 with every sale fare booking for the next travel and a flat 25 percent instant discount on add-ons such as SpiceMax, preferred seats and priority services.

To avail this offer, customers will have to apply the promo code ‘ADDON25’ on SpiceJet’s website.


“The sale offer is valid for bookings made from December 27 to 31, 2021, while the travel period validity for these bookings is from January 15, 2022 to April 15, 2022. The complimentary flight vouchers can be redeemed between January 15 and 31, 2022 for travel till September 30, 2022. The flat 25 percent instant discount on select add-ons is valid till December 31, 2021,” the statement said.

Tickets for the sale can be booked on www.spicejet.com, online travel portals, the SpiceJet mobile app and through travel agents.

Tags: #Business #India #SpiceJet #Travel
first published: Dec 27, 2021 11:23 am

