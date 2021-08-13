MARKET NEWS

English
Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices unchanged for 27th day; check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on August 13: In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 107.83 a litre.

Moneycontrol News
August 13, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST
The last increase took the petrol price in Delhi near Rs 102 per litre-mark. (Representative image)

Oil Marketing Companies continued the pause on petrol, diesel price hike for 27th straight day on August 13. Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel retails at the unchanged price of Rs 89.87 a litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged and retails at Rs 107.83 a litre. The financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100 per litre.

Diesel price also remained the same being sold at Rs 97.45 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital.

In Kolkata, the fuel prices remain unchanged with a litre of petrol and diesel costing Rs 102.08 and 93.02, respectively.

Chennai also retailed a litre of petrol at the same price - Rs 102.49. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 94.39 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Since April 2020, petrol prices have increased by Rs 32.25 per litre from Rs 69.59 a litre to Rs 101.84 a litre now in Delhi. Similarly, diesel prices during the period have increased by Rs 27.58 per litre from Rs 62.29 to Rs 89.87 a litre in the national capital.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The price increase since May has pushed petrol rates above the Rs 100-a-litre mark in most places in 15 states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar and Punjab and at a couple of districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Rates are also above the sensitive Rs 100 per litre level in four Union Territories including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, is above that level in some places in Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Aug 13, 2021 07:51 am

