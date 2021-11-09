Padma Awards 2020: Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan among posthumous awardees today

Padma Awards: Tarun Gogoi’s award was received by his wife Dolly Gogoi, while Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag received the award on behalf of his father. (Image: ANI)

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, former Cabinet minister Ram Vilas Paswan were conferred the Padma Bhushan posthumously on November 9 for their distinguished service of high order in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind.



Gogoi’s award was received by his wife Dolly Gogoi while Paswan’s son Chirag received the award on behalf of his father.

Veteran sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo from Odisha was given Padma Vibhushan for his exceptional and distinguished service.

The Padma awards are given in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- and announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

Earlier on November 8, former Union ministers George Fernandes, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj and former President of Mauritius Anerood Jugnauth were conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously for their exceptional and distinguished service.

The face of women boxing in India MC Mary Kom, who is a six-time AIBA women's boxing champion, Shri Shri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Udupi (posthumous), popularly known as Shri Pejavara Swamiji, were also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan by President Kovind in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others.

Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (posthumous), who had also served as the chief minister of Goa, chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra, chairman of Sundaram-Clayton Group, Venu Srinivasan, former Nagaland chief minister of Nagaland SC Jamir were given Padma Bhushan.

Badminton star P V Sindhu, Kashmiri political leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Tsering Landol, the first gynaecologist from Leh, bilingual author Manoj Das (posthumous), Krishnammal Jagannathan, a social activist from Tamil Nadu, were also among those who received the Padma Bhushan award.

Bollywood star Kangna Ranaut, film producer Karan Johar, television and film producer Ekta Kapoor, senior Professor at PGIMER, Chandigarh, Digambar Behera, internationally renowned Indian classical dance exponent Indira PP Bora were among those conferred the Padma Shri.

President Kovind also presented Padma Shri to Harekala Hajabba, an orange vendor in Mangalore who saved money to build a school in his village and Mohammad Shareef, a cycle mechanic turned social worker who performed last rites of unclaimed dead bodies with full dignity, on November 8. Abdul Jabbar Khan (posthumous) from Bhopal, who was known for his fight for justice for victims of Bhopal gas tragedy, was also awarded Padma Shri on the day.