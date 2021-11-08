Padma Awards 2020: Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley among posthumous awardees; check full list here

The official ceremony of the Padma Awards 2020 was held on November 8 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind will confer the Padma Awards to the 2020 & 2021 winners. The ceremony will be held in 4 sessions, today and tomorrow. The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. Here is the list of the 12 Pothumous awardees 2020.