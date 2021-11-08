MARKET NEWS

Padma Awards 2020: Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley among posthumous awardees; check full list here

The Padma Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST
The official ceremony has started today, November 8 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award in India after Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan. The President of India Ramnath Kovind will honour the Padma awardees at a ceremonial function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.
The official ceremony of the Padma Awards 2020 was held on November 8 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind will confer the Padma Awards to the 2020 & 2021 winners. The ceremony will be held in 4 sessions, today and tomorrow. The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. Here is the list of the 12 Pothumous awardees 2020.
Name: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj | Award: Padma Vibhushan | Field: Public Affairs | State: Delhi (Image: @mygovindia)
Name: Shri Arun Jaitley | Award: Padma Vibhushan | Field: Public Affairs | State: Delhi (Twitter/@mygovindia)
Name: Shri Beni Chandra Jamatia | Award: Padma Shri | Field: Literature and Education | State:  Tripura (Image: @mygovindia)
Name: Shri Abdul Jabbar Khan | Award: Padma Shri | Field: Social Work | State: Madhya Pradesh (Image: @mygovindia)
Name: Manmohan Mahapatra | Award: Padma Shri | Field: Art | State: Odisha (Image: @mygovindia)
Name: Shri George Fernandes | Award: Padma Vibhushan | Field: Public Affairs | State: Delhi (Image: @mygovindia)
Name:  Dr Shanti Jain | Award: Padma Shri | Field: Art | State: Bihar (Image: @mygovindia)
Name: Shri Manohar Gopalkrishna Prabhu Parrikar | Award: Padma Bhushan | Field: Public Affairs | State:  Goa (Image: @mygovindia)
Name: Shri Syed Muazzem Ali | Award: Padma Bhushan | Field: Public Affairs | Country: Bangladesh (Image: @mygovindia)
Name: Shri Shri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji | Award: Padma Vibhushan | Field: Spiritualism | State: Karnataka (Image: @mygovindia)
Name: Sir Anerood Jugnath | Award: Padma Vibhushan | Field: Public Affairs | Country: Mauritius (Image: @mygovindia)
Name: Dr Neelakanta Ramakrishna Madhaya Menon | Award: Padma Bhushan | Field: Public Affairs | State: Kerala (Image: @mygovindia)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #padma awards 2020 #Padma Awards 2021 #Padma Bhushan #Padma Shri #Padma Vibhushan #Slideshow
first published: Nov 8, 2021 01:22 pm

