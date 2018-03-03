Northeast Assembly Election 2018: BJP-IPFT combine leading in Tripura

The BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) were leading in 31 out of the 47 constituencies whose trends were available, according to Election Commission sources here.

Election in 59 seats for the 60-member Tripura Assembly was held on February 18. Polling was countermanded in one seat due to the death of a CPI(M) candidate.

The BJP was leading in 25 seats and its ally IPFT was ahead in 6 seats, according to EC sources. The ruling CPI(M), which has been in power for the last 25 years, was ahead in 16 seats.

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar was leading from Dhanpur constituency. BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb and party MLA Sudip Roy Burman were leading in their respective seats of Banamlipur and Agartala.

BJP leader Ram Madhav said that the party would come to power in Tripura.