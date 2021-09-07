MARKET NEWS

Nipah outbreak in Kerala: Over 250 isolated, 11 with symptoms, says Health Minister Veena George

Veena George said that 11 have shown symptoms of the 38 people isolated at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST
A 12-yeara-old boy died of Nipah virus infection on September 5, 2021

The number of people with symptoms of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode has risen to 11 from two a day before. Kerala Health Minister Veena George on September 6 said that the state health department has identified and isolated 251 people who came in contact with the 12-year-old boy, who succumbed to Nipah virus infection.

She said that 11 have shown symptoms of the 38 people isolated at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

Also Read | Explained: What is Nipah virus, causes, symptoms and all you need to know

The state government has sounded an alert in Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Kannur, as per an Indian Express report.

George has also asked authorities to conduct a door-to-door survey in the containment zone.

Read | Nipah virus: Centre rushes team to Kerala after 12-year-old boy dies

She said that of the 251 contacts, 129 are healthcare workers. "There are 38 persons in isolation at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital of which 11 have shown symptoms. Samples of eight persons have been sent to Pune NIV for testing," the minister said, adding that the health condition of all those who have shown symptoms are stable.

She said of the 251 contacts, 54 are high-risk contacts out of which 30 are healthcare workers. This includes parents and few close relatives of the child too.

"These contacts were identified following a strict protocol," she said.

She said the special laboratory set up at the medical college hospital by the Pune NIV team will test the samples.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Kozhikode taluk has been halted for the next 48 hours. However, testing and other related activities will continue.

The state health department has been on high alert after a 12-year-old boy from Kozhikode succumbed to a Nipah virus infection. An area of a three-kilometer radius from the house of the deceased child has been declared as a containment zone.

(With agency inputs)
first published: Sep 7, 2021 09:12 am

