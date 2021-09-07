Nipah outbreak in Kerala: Over 250 isolated, 11 with symptoms, says Health Minister Veena George

A 12-yeara-old boy died of Nipah virus infection on September 5, 2021

The number of people with symptoms of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode has risen to 11 from two a day before. Kerala Health Minister Veena George on September 6 said that the state health department has identified and isolated 251 people who came in contact with the 12-year-old boy, who succumbed to Nipah virus infection.

She said that 11 have shown symptoms of the 38 people isolated at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

Also Read | Explained: What is Nipah virus, causes, symptoms and all you need to know

The state government has sounded an alert in Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Kannur, as per an Indian Express report.

George has also asked authorities to conduct a door-to-door survey in the containment zone.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Read | Nipah virus: Centre rushes team to Kerala after 12-year-old boy dies

She said that of the 251 contacts, 129 are healthcare workers. "There are 38 persons in isolation at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital of which 11 have shown symptoms. Samples of eight persons have been sent to Pune NIV for testing," the minister said, adding that the health condition of all those who have shown symptoms are stable.

She said of the 251 contacts, 54 are high-risk contacts out of which 30 are healthcare workers. This includes parents and few close relatives of the child too.

"These contacts were identified following a strict protocol," she said.

She said the special laboratory set up at the medical college hospital by the Pune NIV team will test the samples.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Kozhikode taluk has been halted for the next 48 hours. However, testing and other related activities will continue.

The state health department has been on high alert after a 12-year-old boy from Kozhikode succumbed to a Nipah virus infection. An area of a three-kilometer radius from the house of the deceased child has been declared as a containment zone.

(With agency inputs)