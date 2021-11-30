New COVID-19 Variant: No case of Omicron reported in India, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that no case of COVID-19 variant Omicron has been reported in India so far. (File image)

India has not reported any case of new COVID-19 variant Omicron so far, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament on November 30.

The B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19 or Omicron was first detected in South Africa last week. It has been designated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a 'variant of concern', the health body's top category for worrying coronavirus variants.

Earlier on the day, eminent virologist Dr Shahid Jameel said that a very large number of Indians are likely to remain protected from Omicron or any other variant of COVID-19 and there is no need to panic. DR Jameel, who is the former head of the advisory group to the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia (INASACOG), said people must be cautious and keep wearing masks.

The Centre on November 25 asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travelers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong, and Botswana, where the variant of serious public health implications has been reported.

