Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal questions delay in banning international flights over Omicron threat

The B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19 or Omicron has been designated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a 'variant of concern'

Moneycontrol News
November 30, 2021 / 11:17 AM IST
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 was first detected in South Africa. (Representative image: Reuters)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 30 questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the delay in stopping flights from countries affected by the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

In a tweet, he requested the prime minister to ban flights from such countries. “Several countries have stopped flights from Omicron affected countries. Why are we delaying it? We had delayed stopping international flights in the first wave also. Majority of flights land in Delhi. Delhi is most affected. Kindly stop the flights immediately,” he tweeted in Hindi language.

The Aam Aadmi Party also tweeted that “CM Arvind Kejriwal, for the third time, requests PM Modi to ban flights from Omicron affected nations.”

Earlier, Kejriwal had on November 28 urged PM Modi to stop flights coming to India from countries affected by the new variant with immediate effect by writing him a letter. In view of the new COVID-19 variant, a number of countries, including the European Union, have suspended travel to the affected regions, he had said in his letter.

“Any delay in this regard may prove harmful if any affected person enters India,” he had written.

The B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19 or Omicron was first detected in South Africa last week. It has been designated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a 'variant of concern', the health body's top category for worrying coronavirus variants.

The Centre on November 25 asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travelers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong, and Botswana, where the variant of serious public health implications has been reported.

On November 27, PM Modi chaired an important meeting amid rising global concerns over the new coronavirus strain Omicron.
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India
first published: Nov 30, 2021 11:17 am

