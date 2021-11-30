MARKET NEWS

November 30, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: No question of apologising, says Kharge on suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: 12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for rest of the session for their "violent behaviour" during the previous Monsoon Session.

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday (November 29) with the government repealed the three farm laws on the first day itself even as the Opposition push for a law on minimum support price on agriculture produce. 12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for rest of the session for their "violent behaviour" during the previous Monsoon Session.
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is introduced in Lok Sabha on November 29. Opposition parties have raised the issue of legal backing for MSP at an all-party meet called by the government ahead of the session. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present at the all-party meeting convened by the government, Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh sought cooperation from all parties for productive and smooth functioning of the House. Besides the repeal bill, the government has listed 25 draft legislations for the session, including one to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies while allowing an official digital currency by the RBI. A Joint Committee of Parliament report on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 will also be tabled in the two Houses during the session. The bill was brought in Parliament in 2019 and was referred to the committee for further scrutiny on demand of opposition members. The session will conclude on December 23.
  • November 30, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Deepender Hooda gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha

    Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice demanding a 'discussion on legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price and aid to farmers who lost their lives during protest'

  • November 30, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | MPs suspended against rules of the House: Mallikarjun Kharge

    Mallikarjun Kharge said that opposition parties are meeting today to discuss future course of action. The question of offering an apology doesn't arise. MPs were suspended against rules of the House. "This action is like strangulating the voice of opposition," he said.

  • November 30, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Parliament live blog. We will update you with all the updates happening in both Lok Sabha and  Rajya Sabha through out the day.

