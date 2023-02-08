English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    NDRF rushes third team to Turkiye; two on ground launch rescue operations

    The NDRF will work to extricate live victims from under the rubble, provide first-aid to the injured and entrust them to medical response authorities, an officer said.

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST
    Workers unload aid sent by Iran by plane, at the airport in Syria's northern city of Aleppo early on February 8, 2023, following a deadly earthquake. (AFP)

    Workers unload aid sent by Iran by plane, at the airport in Syria's northern city of Aleppo early on February 8, 2023, following a deadly earthquake. (AFP)

    A fresh team of 51 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel is being rushed to earthquake-hit Turkiye even as two teams present there have launched rescue operations at multiple collapsed structures, Director General of the force Atul Karwal said Wednesday.

    The third team of the federal contingency force has already been airlifted from Varanasi to Delhi and the rescuers are expected to leave for the disaster-struck nation by tonight on board an IAF plane, he said.

    According to an international press report, the death toll in the catastrophic Monday quake has surpassed 9,000 even as countries across the globe are rushing aid and manpower to provide succour to the people of Turkiye and neighbouring Syria.

    Karwal told PTI that the two teams sent on Tuesday, comprising a total 101 personnel, have been given their area of operation in Turkiye and they are in action now deployed at Nurdagi in Gaziantep province while the other is present around Urfa area.