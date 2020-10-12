Mumbai Electricity Failure: Outage brings maximum city to a halt - here are all your questions answered

A massive power cut brought India's financial capital to a grinding halt. Most parts of Mumbai reported a major power outage on the morning of October 12 due to a technical failure.

In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, the electric supply is interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure.

Local train services across all lines - Western, Central and Harbour - were affected. Road traffic was also affected as signals stopped functioning due to the cut. Bombay High Court proceedings were also affected briefly due to the power cut. However, trading activities continued as usual at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The power outage, which is a rare occurring in the city, came at a time when many people across critical sectors continue to work from home.

Here's an attempt to answer all your questions on the Mumbai power outage:

What caused the power failure?

Disaster control room run by the city civic body said that the electric supply is interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure.

Later, Tata Power, in a statement, said, "At 10.10 am there were simultaneous substation tripping in MSETCL's Kalwa, Kharghar causing a huge dip in frequency in the Mumbai transmission system which led to tripping of Mumbai power supply.

"Restoration work is in progress to bring supply from the 3 Hydro units and Trombay units once the MSETCL (Maharashtra state electric transmission company) transmission lines are connected," the Tata Power statement said.

What time did the power go off?

Several parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) started facing outages at around 10 am.

Status update on local trains?

Suburban, Western and Central local train services, which are presently operating only for essential workers, were affected from 10.05 am onwards. On CR main line, power supply was restored at 12.26 pm, CR said. CR also rescheduled five long-distance trains.

On Western line, services between Churchgate and Borivali were suspended due to power cut. All services were restored at 12.20 pm, WR said on Twitter.

How long before the electricity is restored?

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said the power supply in Mumbai and Thane will be restored in the next one hour. Taking to Twitter, Raut said the Kalwa-Padgha transmission line got tripped, leading to power outages in Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai.

"Consequently, cascading the power failure to Mumbai-Thane & Mumbai suburban city. It will be restored in approximately an hour," he tweeted.

In the latest update, Tata Power said that it has "progressively started restoring supply to all its customers starting from 12 noon." The power supply has been restored fully, it said in a tweet at 1.01 pm.

Which parts of Mumbai were affected?

Nearly all of Mumbai and neighbouring areas were affected. South Bombay, Worli, Dadar, Panvel, Thane, Kalina were among those affected.

What is BMC's helpline number?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued helpline numbers for residents of the MMR in case of emergency due to power cut. "Due to power supply failure in Mumbai region, residents of Mumbai are requested to call on 022-22694727, 022-226947725 and 022-22704403 in case of emergencies," tweeted the municipal body.

Were hospitals in Mumbai affected due to the power cut?

Some reports of hospitals suffering due to the outage emerged. As per several reports, some hospitals cancelled a few minor surgeries to avoid unnecessary complications during the procedures.

The Mumbai Municipal Commissioner asked all hospitals to keep diesel generator sets ready in case the power outage in the city lasts more that two hours.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal asked all hospitals to contact their transport garage officers to get enough diesel to operate generators for at least eight hours so that there are no power failures, especially in ICUs.

Mumbai hospitals were also told to update their respective control room heads about the situation every 30 minutes.