Mumbai power failure: Business as usual for BSE, NSE

Trading activities continued as usual at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on October 12 even as Mumbai witnessed a power outage that crippled several other services such as suburban trains.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a tweet that it was functioning normally.

The official Twitter handle of BEST Electric Supply, Mumbai, BEST Electricity, said that the supply was interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure.

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) said it would take 45 minutes to one hour to restore the supply.

Several parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) started facing outages around 10 am.

Central Railways’ Chief Public Relations Officers (CPRO) said suburban train services had also been disrupted due to the grid failure. Services of Western Railways' local trains between Churchgate and Vasai were also impacted, News18 reported.