Mumbai Electricity Failure: BMC issues emergency helpline numbers

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued helpline numbers for residents of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in case of emergency due to power cut.

“Due to power supply failure in Mumbai region, residents of Mumbai are requested to call on 022-22694727, 022-226947725 and 022-22704403 in case of emergencies,” tweeted the municipal body on October 12 as the financial capital facing the power cut on the day.

Large parts of the Maharashtra capital have reported major power outage due to a technical failure. The power cut affected suburban local train services, operating only for essential workers at present due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, “The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.”