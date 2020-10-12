172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|mumbai-power-cut-netizens-flood-social-media-with-complaints-memes-5951751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai Electricity Failure: Netizens flood social media with complaints, memes

Mumbai Electricity Failure: In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport said, “The electric supply is interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure. Inconvenience is regretted.”

Moneycontrol News

Large parts of Mumbai reported major power outage on October 12 due to a technical failure. The interruption in power supply affected suburban local train services, operating only for essential workers at present due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, “The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.”

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Mumbai power outage

After the power outage reported in the financial capital, netizens flooded the social media platforms with posts. Hashtags like #powercut, #MumbaiPowerOutage and #MumbaiPowerCut started trending on Twitter.

While some complained about the absence of power supply on the first day of the week, many others poured in memes over the issue. Take a look:










Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city.

First Published on Oct 12, 2020 11:32 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

