Mumbai Electricity Failure: Netizens flood social media with complaints, memes

Mumbai Electricity Failure: In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport said, “The electric supply is interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure. Inconvenience is regretted.”
Large parts of Mumbai reported major power outage on October 12 due to a technical failure. The interruption in power supply affected suburban local train services, operating only for essential workers at present due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, “The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.”
After the power outage reported in the financial capital, netizens flooded the social media platforms with posts. Hashtags like #powercut, #MumbaiPowerOutage and #MumbaiPowerCut started trending on Twitter.
People living in Mumbai are experiencing Monday Blacks instead of Monday Blues. #powercut
— Memesahaab MI (@memesahaab) October 12, 2020
Literally Anything is Possible in 2020! #MumbaiPowerOutage @myBESTElectric @TataPower— Diksha gaikwad (@dikshagaikwad97) October 12, 2020
Walking down the stairs 27 floors, was not that bad I considered it as an evacuation drill.#MumbaiPowerOutage #MumbaiPower— Gautam Sehgal (@tweetbygautam) October 12, 2020
Mumbai is now Andheri nagari#powercut#Mumbaipic.twitter.com/HCEfcaJRIB
— Priya Jaiswal (@jaiswalpriyaa) October 12, 2020
Damn, this powercut. Now I’ll not be able to attend the meetings and online classes I was so very eager to attend on a Monday morning. #Mumbai #PowerCut pic.twitter.com/ylJyAAqtHC
— Adrian D’Souza (@itsadriandsouza) October 12, 2020
#Mumbai #PowerCut pic.twitter.com/Pfmz3Horpz
— Anand Vaidya (@OctaneTwisted) October 12, 2020
#powercut #gridfail
Now electricity in mumbai pic.twitter.com/jREn7j36aC— Arushi Sharma (@meme_vaali_ldki) October 12, 2020
South Bombay: Geez, what happened? OMG it’s already so hot.
Thane: pic.twitter.com/vVdW54GSdw— MBA Memer (@mbamemer) October 12, 2020
#powercut
Mumbai people completely shocked because of power outage.
Meanwhile UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, MP, Delhi, Harayana --> pic.twitter.com/CogJaOBIrV— Utkarsh Gupta (@PaneerMakhani) October 12, 2020
Mumbai is feeling like the rest of the India today! #PowerCut #MumbaiPowerOutage
— Harshdeep Singh (@_harshdeep) October 12, 2020
Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city.