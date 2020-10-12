Mumbai Electricity Failure: Netizens flood social media with complaints, memes

Large parts of Mumbai reported major power outage on October 12 due to a technical failure. The interruption in power supply affected suburban local train services, operating only for essential workers at present due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, “The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.”

After the power outage reported in the financial capital, netizens flooded the social media platforms with posts. Hashtags like #powercut, #MumbaiPowerOutage and #MumbaiPowerCut started trending on Twitter.



People living in Mumbai are experiencing Monday Blacks instead of Monday Blues. #powercut

— Memesahaab MI (@memesahaab) October 12, 2020

While some complained about the absence of power supply on the first day of the week, many others poured in memes over the issue. Take a look:

Walking down the stairs 27 floors, was not that bad I considered it as an evacuation drill.#MumbaiPowerOutage #MumbaiPower— Gautam Sehgal (@tweetbygautam) October 12, 2020



Damn, this powercut. Now I’ll not be able to attend the meetings and online classes I was so very eager to attend on a Monday morning. #Mumbai #PowerCut pic.twitter.com/ylJyAAqtHC

— Adrian D’Souza (@itsadriandsouza) October 12, 2020



#powercut

Mumbai people completely shocked because of power outage. Meanwhile UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, MP, Delhi, Harayana --> pic.twitter.com/CogJaOBIrV — Utkarsh Gupta (@PaneerMakhani) October 12, 2020





Mumbai is feeling like the rest of the India today! #PowerCut #MumbaiPowerOutage

— Harshdeep Singh (@_harshdeep) October 12, 2020

Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city.