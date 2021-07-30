MS Dhoni new look: Captain Cool now has a brand new hair-style

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni now has a brand new hair-style. [Image courtesy: Aalim Hakim]

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni now has a brand new hair-style, as well as facial hair. Pictures of Captain Cool in the new look were shared on social media by celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim.

Aalim Hakim is known for giving fresh new looks to a number of Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Arjun Rampal. He has also styled cricketers like Yuzvendra Singh Chahal.

MS Dhoni with his hair stylist Aalim Hakim. [Image courtesy: Aalim Hakim]Dhoni's new look comes as IPL 2020 is all set to resume in the United Arab Emirates. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will meet Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on September 19.

The tournament was suspended in May after multiple COVID-19 cases had been reported in its bio-bubble.

"The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the pandemic, will resume on 19th September in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians," said the BCCI in a statement.

A total number of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days including seven doubles headers (five were held in India). After the CSK-MI clash, the action will shift to Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.