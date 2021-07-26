IPL 2021 new schedule: Check complete list as matches resume in UAE
IPL 2021 new schedule: A total number of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days including seven doubles headers (five were held in India).
July 26, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings (Image: IPL, BCCI)
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will meet Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on September 19 when the IPL resumes in the United Arab Emirates.
The tournament was suspended in May after multiple COVID-19 cases had been reported in its bio-bubble.
"The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the pandemic, will resume on 19th September in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians," said the BCCI in a statement.
A total number of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days including seven doubles headers (five were held in India). After the CSK-MI clash, the action will shift to Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
|Date
|Matches
|Venue
|Timings
|19-Sep
|CSK vs MI
|Dubai
|7:30 pm
|20-Sep
|KKR vs RCB
|Abu Dhabi
|7:30 pm
|21-Sep
|PBKS vs RR
|Dubai
|7:30 pm
|22-Sep
|DC vs SRH
|Dubai
|7:30 pm
|23-Sep
|MI vs KKR
|Abu Dhabi
|7:30 pm
|24-Sep
|RCB vs CSK
|Sharjah
|7:30 pm
|25-Sep
|SRH vs PBKS
|Abu Dhabi
|3:30 pm
|25-Sep
|DC vs RR
|Sharjah
|7:30 pm
|26-Sep
|CSK vs KKR
|Abu Dhabi
|3:30 pm
|26-Sep
|RCB vs MI
|Dubai
|7:30 pm
|27-Sep
|SRH vs RR
|Dubai
|7:30 pm
|28-Sep
|KKR vs DC
|Sharjah
|3:30 pm
|28-Sep
|MI vs PBKS
|Abu Dhabi
|7:30 pm
|29-Sep
|RR vs RCB
|Dubai
|7:30 pm
|30-Sep
|SRH vs CSK
|Sharjah
|7:30 pm
|1-Oct
|KKR vs PBKS
|Dubai
|7:30 pm
|2-Oct
|MI vs DC
|Sharjah
|3:30 pm
|2-Oct
|RR vs CSK
|Abu Dhabi
|7:30 pm
|3-Oct
|RCB vs PBKS
|Sharjah
|3:30 pm
|3-Oct
|KKR vs SRH
|Dubai
|7:30 pm
|4-Oct
|DC vs CSK
|Dubai
|7:30 pm
|5-Oct
|RR vs MI
|Sharjah
|7:30 pm
|6-Oct
|RCB vs SRH
|Abu Dhabi
|7:30 pm
|7-Oct
|CSK vs PBKS
|Dubai
|7:30 pm
|7-Oct
|KKR vs RR
|Sharjah
|3:30 pm
|8-Oct
|SRH vs MI
|Abu Dhabi
|7:30 pm
|8-Oct
|RCB vs DC
|Dubai
|3:30 pm
|10-Oct
|Play off
|Dubai
|7:30 pm
|11-Oct
|Play off
|Sharjah
|7:30 pm
|13-Oct
|Play off
|Sharjah
|7:30 pm
|15-Oct
|Final
|Dubai
|7:30 pm