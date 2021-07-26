MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL 2021 new schedule: Check complete list as matches resume in UAE

IPL 2021 new schedule: A total number of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days including seven doubles headers (five were held in India).

Moneycontrol News
July 26, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings (Image: IPL, BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings (Image: IPL, BCCI)

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will meet Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on September 19 when the IPL resumes in the United Arab Emirates.

The tournament was suspended in May after multiple COVID-19 cases had been reported in its bio-bubble.

"The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the pandemic, will resume on 19th September in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians," said the BCCI in a statement.

A total number of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days including seven doubles headers (five were held in India). After the CSK-MI clash, the action will shift to Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Also Read: IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians to face Chennai Super Kings on September 19 In UAE

Close

Related stories

Here is the complete list of IPL matches to be played in UAE
DateMatchesVenueTimings
19-SepCSK vs MIDubai7:30 pm
20-SepKKR vs RCBAbu Dhabi7:30 pm
21-SepPBKS vs RRDubai7:30 pm
22-SepDC vs SRHDubai7:30 pm
23-SepMI vs KKRAbu Dhabi7:30 pm
24-SepRCB vs CSKSharjah7:30 pm
25-SepSRH vs PBKSAbu Dhabi3:30 pm
25-SepDC vs RRSharjah7:30 pm
26-SepCSK vs KKRAbu Dhabi3:30 pm
26-SepRCB vs MIDubai7:30 pm
27-SepSRH vs RRDubai7:30 pm
28-SepKKR vs DCSharjah3:30 pm
28-SepMI vs PBKSAbu Dhabi7:30 pm
29-SepRR vs RCBDubai7:30 pm
30-SepSRH vs CSKSharjah7:30 pm
1-OctKKR vs PBKSDubai7:30 pm
2-OctMI vs DCSharjah3:30 pm
2-OctRR vs CSKAbu Dhabi7:30 pm
3-OctRCB vs PBKSSharjah3:30 pm
3-OctKKR vs SRHDubai7:30 pm
4-OctDC vs CSKDubai7:30 pm
5-OctRR vs MISharjah7:30 pm
6-OctRCB vs SRHAbu Dhabi7:30 pm
7-OctCSK vs PBKSDubai7:30 pm
7-OctKKR vs RRSharjah3:30 pm
8-OctSRH vs MIAbu Dhabi7:30 pm
8-OctRCB vs DCDubai3:30 pm
10-OctPlay offDubai7:30 pm
11-OctPlay offSharjah7:30 pm
13-OctPlay offSharjah7:30 pm
15-OctFinalDubai7:30 pm

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #Sports #UAE
first published: Jul 26, 2021 09:58 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.