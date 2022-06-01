Monsoon Update on June 1 | Thunder, strong winds in forecast for Delhi, delayed rain for Maharashtra

Representative image

Delhi may see thunderstorms with wind gushing at a speed of up to 30 kmph on June 1 and the maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 40 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

An east-west trough is running from Haryana to Bangladesh at lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, parts of Punjab, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand may witness scattered light rainfall, the weather office said.

Some parts of Delhi may also see thunder activity on Wednesday which will keep the temperature in check, said Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather. A heatwave is unlikely in Delhi for a week, he said.

On the other hand, southwest monsoon may remain behind schedule for the state of Maharashtra. The central parts of the country, including Chhattisgarh, Odisha and East Madhya Pradesh, may have to wait longer than normal for the first monsoon showers, according to Skymet Weather.

Most parts of Maharashtra in general and Marathwada and Vidarbha in particular are largely dependent on the monsoon rain. Under normal circumstances, Konkan and southern parts of Madhya Maharashtra could be swept with the monsoon current between June 5 and 10.

The remaining parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal get covered by the stream, around June 15, added Skymet Weather.