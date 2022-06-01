English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Monsoon Update on June 1 | Thunder, strong winds in forecast for Delhi, delayed rain for Maharashtra

    The central parts of the country including Chhattisgarh, Odisha and East Madhya Pradesh may have to wait longer than normal for the first monsoon showers, according to Skymet Weather.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 01, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Delhi may see thunderstorms with wind gushing at a speed of up to 30 kmph on June 1 and the maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 40 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    An east-west trough is running from Haryana to Bangladesh at lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, parts of Punjab, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand may witness scattered light rainfall, the weather office said.

    Some parts of Delhi may also see thunder activity on Wednesday which will keep the temperature in check, said Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather. A heatwave is unlikely in Delhi for a week, he said.

    logo-monsoon-tracker

    On the other hand, southwest monsoon may remain behind schedule for the state of Maharashtra. The central parts of the country, including Chhattisgarh, Odisha and East Madhya Pradesh, may have to wait longer than normal for the first monsoon showers, according to Skymet Weather.

    Close

    Related stories

    Most parts of Maharashtra in general and Marathwada and Vidarbha in particular are largely dependent on the monsoon rain. Under normal circumstances, Konkan and southern parts of Madhya Maharashtra could be swept with the monsoon current between June 5 and 10.

    The remaining parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal get covered by the stream, around June 15, added Skymet Weather.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi rains #IMD forecast #India monsoon #Maharashtra Rains #Monsoon Tracker #monsoon update
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 12:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.