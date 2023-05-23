Monsoon alert: Heavy rainfall and storms expected in multiple regions

The IMD’s All India Weather Forecast Bulletin has said regions across the country will receive monsoon showers

The southwest monsoon is expected to make further advancements into additional areas of the south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands over the next two days, as favourable conditions persist, as per the India Meteorological Department’s All India Weather Forecast Bulletin on May 23.

Weather forecasts indicate the likelihood of thunder squalls and gusty winds, reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph, at isolated locations in Uttarakhand on May 24 and 25; and in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi regions on May 24th.

Warnings for heavy rainfall have been issued at isolated places in the Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad regions and Himachal Pradesh on May 23 and 24; as well as in Punjab on May 24.

Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in Assam and Meghalaya from May 23-26; and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from May 24-26. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may also experience heavy rainfall on May 23 and 25.

Certain regions should be prepared for hailstorms — this includes isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on May 23, Haryana on May 24, north Rajasthan on May 24-25, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim on May 23-24, and West Madhya Pradesh on May 24-25.

Dust storms and thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, are likely to occur in Rajasthan from May 23-25.

There are no significant changes expected in the maximum temperature across the rest of the country over the next five days. However, isolated pockets in Jharkhand may experience heat wave conditions on May 23.

