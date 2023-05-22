English
    2 million killed, $4.3 trillion in damages from extreme weather over past half-century: UN agency

    WMO says early warning systems have helped reduce deaths linked to climate and other weather-related catastrophes.

    Associated Press
    May 22, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Nearly 12,000 extreme weather, climate and water-related events over much of the past half-century around the globe have killed more than 2 million people and caused economic damage of $4.3 trillion, the U.N. weather agency said Monday.

    The stark recap from the World Meteorological Organization came as it opened its four-yearly congress among member countries, pressing the message that more needs to be done to improve alert systems for extreme weather events by a target date of 2027.

    The Geneva-based agency has repeatedly warned about the impact of man-made climate change, saying rising temperatures have increased the frequency and intensity of extreme weather  including floods, hurricanes, cyclones and drought.

    WMO says early warning systems have helped reduce deaths linked to climate and other weather-related catastrophes.

    Most of the economic damage between 1970 and 2021 came in the United States  totaling $1.7 trillion  while nine in 10 deaths worldwide took place in developing countries.

    WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said the cyclonic storm Mocha that swept across Myanmar and Bangladesh this month exemplified how the most vulnerable communities unfortunately bear the brunt of weather, climate and water-related hazards.

    In the past, both Myanmar and Bangladesh suffered death tolls of tens and even hundreds of thousands of people, he said, alluding to previous catastrophes. Thanks to early warnings and disaster management these catastrophic mortality rates are now thankfully history.

    "Early warnings save lives, he said.

    The findings were a part of an update to WMO's Atlas of Mortality and Economic Losses from Weather, Climate and Water Extremes, which previously had covered a nearly 50-year period through 2019.

    Extreme temperatures were the top cause of reported deaths; floods were the main cause of economic losses.

    In Africa, WMO counted more than 1,800 disasters and 733,585 deaths related to weather, climate and water extremes  including flooding and storm surges. The costliest was Tropical Cyclone Idai in 2019, which ran to $2.1 billion in damages.

    Nearly 1,500 disasters hit the southwest Pacific, causing 66,951 deaths and $185.8 billion in economic losses.

    Asia faced over 3,600 disasters, costing 984,263 lives and $1.4 trillion in economic losses  that cost mostly due to the impact of cyclones. South America had 943 disasters that resulted in 58,484 deaths and over $115 billion in economic losses.

    Over 2,100 disasters in North America, Central America and the Caribbean led to 77,454 deaths and $2 trillion in economic losses.

    Europe saw nearly 1,800 disasters that led to 166,492 deaths and $562 billion in economic losses.

    Last week, WMO forecast a 66% chance that within the next five years the Earth will face a year that averages 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than in the mid-19th century, reaching a key threshold targeted by the Paris climate accord of 2015.

