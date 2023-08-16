English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

    Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST
    A round-up of the big stories

    Here is a collection of our top stories this afternoon:

    SBFC Finance surges 66% on debut: Should you book profits or hold the stock?

    SBFC Finance, an MSME-focussed non-banking finance company, made an impressive debut on August 16 despite weakness and consolidation in the equity markets. Read more

    Patanjali Foods on course for Rs 7,000 crore FMCG revenue this fiscal, says CEO

    Confident about Patanjali Foods' FMCG business, chief executive officer Sanjeev Asthana said the company is pretty much on course to achieve revenue growth of Rs 7,000 crores for FY24 in the FMCG segment. Read more

    Indian banks see better environment as Covid-linked economic risks reduce: Fitch

    Fitch Ratings on August 16 said the operating environment for Indian banks has strengthened as economic risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic have reduced. Read more

    Bullish on India: IPOs become attractive exit option as tech stocks soar

    The improved financial performance of new-age tech companies, which led to a surge in their stock prices, has boosted the confidence of private equity and venture capital investors in the prospect of successful exits through public listings. Read more

    India looks to Japan, Latin America to arrest the fall in gems, jewellery exports

    India is eyeing newer markets like Japan, South Korea and Latin American nations such as Brazil, Argentina and Chile to tackle the lukewarm demand from traditional buyers of India's gems and jewellery, a government official said. Read more

    Hyundai inks agreement to acquire General Motors' Talegaon plant

    Hyundai Motor India on August 16 said it has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire and assign identified assets related to General Motors India's Talegaon plant in Maharashtra. Read more

