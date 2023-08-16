Patanjali Foods on course for Rs 7,000 cr as FMCG revenue this fiscal, says CEO

The company expects 2-4 percent margin from the edible oil business, Asthana said

Being optimistic and confident about Patanjali Foods' FMCG business, chief executive officer Sanjeev Asthana said the company is pretty much on course to achieve revenue growth of Rs 7,000 crores for FY24 in the FMCG segment.

Asthana spoke about the company's Q1FY24 results, margin contractions in the said quarter, their FMCG business and much more, during an interview with CNBC TV-18.

On FMCG business

"The company is confident with the growth (of FMCG business) in the first quarter. Our revenue growth momentum will continue. Biscuits, nutraceutical, foods and soya protein business is growing well," he said.

Speaking about volume growth, market share and margins from the food business, FMCG business and margins across categories have continued to grow quite substantially, Asthana added.

"We expect to maintain 18 percent plus margin in the overall FMCG business and in longer term it should improve. The pace of growth in both revenues as well as margins should continue," he said.

Q1 FY24 Performance

Speaking on margin contractions of Q1 FY24, he said the global prices on the futures exchange where the company hedges their risk, went up nearly 10 percent but the domestic market did not react at all.

Patanjali Foods reported a 64 percent decline in its net profit to Rs 87.75 crore in the first quarter of FY24 due to a fall in prices of cooking oils. Its net profit stood at Rs 241.25 crore in the year-ago period.

In terms of market share, Asthana said that volumes have grown nearly 35 percent from FY23 and the company is witnessing a steady growth in overall market size.

Edible oil Biz

"Edible oils are quite volatile," he said. "We are expecting this year if there's a spike in prices, there will be revenue expansion as well." Being optimistic about the coming quarters, the company expects 2-4 percent margin from the edible oil business, Asthana said.

Palm oil Biz

Speaking on palm oil business's timeline, he said the company has signed multiples MoUs (memorandum of understanding) with Telangana, Assam. "We have 6.34 lakh hectares of land allocated to the company, set up 11 nurseries and 4 more are in the works," he said.