MC Election Update Today February 16: Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu joins AAP

JUST IN: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channiover his remark "don't let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab". "It is very shameful. We strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community. Priyanka Gandhi also belongs to UP so she is also a 'bhaiya'," he says.

JUST IN: Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu joins Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today in the presence of party convener Arvind Kejriwal.

PM Modi to address rallies in Punjab's Pathankot, UP's Sitapur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address mega public rallies in poll-bound Punjab and Uttar Pradesh on February 16. He will first visit Punjab's Pathankot to address the rally at noon, and later UP's Sitapur at 3.50 pm.

Priyanka Gandhi to hold poll campaigning in UP's Varanasi, Kanpur today

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will do the poll campaigning for the party in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and Kanpur today.

BJP MLA Raja Singh in row over comments on UP polls

BJP MLA in Telangana T Raja Singh has triggered a controversy with his comments that those "traitors" who did not vote in support of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will have repercussions post elections. Observing that those opposed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appeared to have voted in large numbers in some areas in the second phase of polling on February 14 resulting in "highest polling", he appealed to the Hindu voters in UP to come out and vote in the third phase.

Felt the bond of love shared between Panaji voters and my father: Utpal Parrikar

After contesting the election as an Independent candidate from the Panaji assembly segment, Utpal Parrikar, son of late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, said he experienced first-hand the immense bond of love shared between local people and his father.

Goa voted for its 40-member assembly on February 14, with the contest for Panaji being keenly watched. Utpal contested as an independent after the ruling BJP denied him a ticket and fielded sitting MLA and Congress turncoat Atanasio Monserrate.