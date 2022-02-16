English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Punjab Elections 2022: PM Modi targets AAP at Pathankot rally, calls it photocopy of Congress

    Addressing a poll rally in Punjab’s Pathankot, PM Modi said farming, trade and industry will be made profitable in five years if the BJP-led alliance is voted to power in the state.

    PTI
    February 16, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and termed it a photocopy of the Congress.

    Addressing a poll rally in Punjab’s Pathankot, he said farming, trade and industry will be made profitable in five years if the BJP-led alliance is voted to power in the state.

    Punjab goes to polls on February 20.

    "Give me five years to serve you. I assure you farming, trade, industry will be made profitable,” Modi said at a poll rally in Pathankot.

    Attacking political rivals, he said, "We see Punjab from the Punjabiyat angle, which is our priority. Rivals see Punjab only through political prism.”

    Close

    He invoked Sant Ravidas and said his government was following his ideals, and that the welfare of the poor was above everything else for it.

    The prime minister reached here to attend the rally after offering prayers at the 'Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir’ in Delhi’s Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

    "Today is Sant Ravidas Jayanti. Before coming here, I went to Guru Ravidas Vishram Mandir (in Delhi) and sought blessings,” he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #2022 Punjab Assembly elections #Aam Aadmi Party #AAP #Assembly Elections 2022 #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Punjab elections 2022
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 01:52 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.