App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2018 10:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mayawati sacks close aide Jai Prakash Singh for remarks against PM, Rahul Gandhi

The BSP in a press release only referred to his remarks dubbing the prime minister as "Gabbar Singh" as the reason behind his removal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BSP supremo Mayawati today sacked her close aide Jai Prakash Singh from the party for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. He was recently stripped of party posts for his remarks.

The BSP in a press release only referred to his remarks dubbing the prime minister as "Gabbar Singh" as the reason behind his removal.

He had recently said Rahul Gandhi cannot be the prime minister as his mother was not of Indian origin.

He had also said that Mayawati was the best candidate for the top post.

As her party finalises its strategy for the upcoming assembly polls, Mayawati warned senior leaders against making public comments on the possibility of alliances, saying such remarks would be considered indiscipline.

Addressing coordinators and senior party leaders here, she said the decision on forging alliances rests solely with the party top brass and decision taken in the interest of the party, the country and the BSP's philosophy will be conveyed to all.

Remarks by workers and leaders about possible tie-ups will be considered indiscipline. Discipline demands that such remarks are avoided, the statement quoted her as saying.

The BSP wants to ally with Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, but the latter is only ready for an alliance in MP.
First Published on Jul 22, 2018 10:34 am

tags #BSP #Current Affairs #India #Mayawati #Politics

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.