App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 06:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi, LK Advani to vote on April 23 in Ahmedabad

The prime minister, who is expected to land in Ahmedabad on April 22 night, will cast his vote at a booth set up inside a school in the Ranip area of the city, which falls under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Arun Jaitley and BJP patriarch L K Advani are among top leaders who will vote Tuesday in Gujarat, which will have a single phase polling for its 26 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP, in a release here said, all its key leaders, including Modi and Advani - who are registered voters in Gujarat - will exercise their franchise in morning hours.

The prime minister, who is expected to land in Ahmedabad on April 22 night, will cast his vote at a booth set up inside a school in the Ranip area of the city, which falls under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, it said.

BJP chief Amit Shah is the BJP nominee from Gandhinagar, earlier represented by Advani.

related news

Shah would exercise his franchise at a booth in the Naranpura area here and Advani at a government school in Khanpur, said the release.

It said Finance Minister Jaitley would cast his vote at a booth inside a college located on the SG Highway here.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state BJP president Jitu Vaghani would vote in Rajkot and Bhavnagar, respectively.

From the Opposition camp, NCP leader Shankarsinh Vaghela would exercise his franchise in Vasan village in Gandhinagar district, and Congress MP Ahmed Patel at Piraman village in Bharuch district, said a release issued by the Gujarat Congress.

Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, who is contesting from the Amreli seat, would exercise his franchise in Amreli town, it said.

Congress leader and Anand candidate Bharatsinh Solanki would cast his vote in Dedarda village in Anand district.

A total of 4,51,52,373 voters are eligible to cast their vote across all the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies, where 371 candidates are in the fray.

The BJP had won all the 26 seats in the state in the 2014 general elections.

Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had led the campaigning in Gujarat for their respective parties.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #Gujarat #India #LK Advani #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs DC at Jaipur: RR lose Sanju Samson early

Exclusive: Salman Khan had 'mood swings' during the shooting of Bharat ...

Shah Rukh Khan roasts critics who rate films by stars: It's a film, no ...

Did you know? Ranveer Singh replaced Randeep Hooda as the lead in '83

Alia Bhatt on Kalank's dim performance: Film should not do well if the ...

Akshay Kumar WILL NOT be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

IPL 2019: Netizens want MS Dhoni to be the PM post his match with RCB

Bharat trailer review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has humour ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene goes v ...

Sunny Leone Opens Up About Her Former Profession and Trolls on Arbaaz ...

Game of Thrones New Episode Gives Warm Feelings, Salman Khan Impresses ...

IPL 2019 | SRH Wary of Dhoni Threat in Clash Against CSK

Trump Decides Not to Grant Waiver to India, 7 Others Importing Iranian ...

News18 Wrap: 7 Indians Among 290 Killed in Sri Lanka Blasts, Rahul Gan ...

Snubbed by Congress-BJP, Madhya Pradesh Tribal Outfit Announces Candid ...

Sonakshi Sinha on Kalank's Failure: It is Bad Luck that Film Did Not W ...

Burhan Wani & Burnt Houses: Why Voters Only Want to See Mehbooba in An ...

Sri Lanka Attacks a Retribution For New Zealand Mosque Shooting, Says ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 people of same radical group

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What the grand disunity of parties reveals a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 495 points, Nifty below 11,600 on rising c ...

KPIT lists at Rs 99 per share on NSE, says expects 20% revenue growth ...

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens Wednesday, should you invest?

How lenders check creditworthiness before approving personal loans

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: With death at their doorste ...

Sri Lanka names local Islamist group National Thowheed Jama’ath behi ...

Muslim voters in Amethi's Jais rue lack of development, but baulk at i ...

Demand for new caste-, faith- or ethnicity-based regiments for Indian ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-str ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro Review: Great display, good camera but Redmi Note 7 Pro i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.