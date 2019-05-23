Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: State-wise tally

Counting is under way for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with early trends indicating a clear majority for the BJP-led NDA.

States & UT NDA UPA Others Andaman & Nicobar 1 0 0 Andhra Pradesh 0 0 25 Arunachal Pradesh 2 0 0 Assam 12 0 2 Bihar 38 2 0 Chandigarh 1 0 0 Chhattisgarh 9 2 0 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 Daman & Diu 1 0 0 Goa 1 1 0 Gujarat 26 0 0 Haryana 10 0 0 Himachal Pradesh 4 0 0 Jammu & Kashmir 2 0 4 Jharkhand 12 2 0 Karnataka 23 5 0 Kerala 0 19 1 Lakshwadeep 0 1 0 Madhya Pradesh 26 3 0 Maharashtra 42 5 1 Manipur 2 0 0 Meghalaya 0 1 1 Mizoram 0 0 1 Nagaland 1 0 0 NCT of Delhi 7 0 0 Odisha 8 0 11 Puducherry 0 1 0 Punjab 4 8 1 Rajasthan 25 0 0 Sikkim 0 0 1 Tamil Nadu 2 35 1 Telangana 5 1 11 Tripura 2 0 0 Uttar Pradesh 50 1 26 Uttarakhand 5 0 0 West Bengal 15 2 25

As of 10.30 am, here are the state-wise and union territory-wise tally, as per CNN-News18