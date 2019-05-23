Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: State-wise tally

Live Lok Sabha election results from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and other states.
Counting is under way for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with early trends indicating a clear majority for the BJP-led NDA.As of 10.30 am, here are the state-wise and union territory-wise tally, as per CNN-News18
|States & UT
|NDA
|UPA
|Others
|Andaman & Nicobar
|1
|0
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|0
|0
|25
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|0
|0
|Assam
|12
|0
|2
|Bihar
|38
|2
|0
|Chandigarh
|1
|0
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|9
|2
|0
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|Daman & Diu
|1
|0
|0
|Goa
|1
|1
|0
|Gujarat
|26
|0
|0
|Haryana
|10
|0
|0
|Himachal Pradesh
|4
|0
|0
|Jammu & Kashmir
|2
|0
|4
|Jharkhand
|12
|2
|0
|Karnataka
|23
|5
|0
|Kerala
|0
|19
|1
|Lakshwadeep
|0
|1
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|26
|3
|0
|Maharashtra
|42
|5
|1
|Manipur
|2
|0
|0
|Meghalaya
|0
|1
|1
|Mizoram
|0
|0
|1
|Nagaland
|1
|0
|0
|NCT of Delhi
|7
|0
|0
|Odisha
|8
|0
|11
|Puducherry
|0
|1
|0
|Punjab
|4
|8
|1
|Rajasthan
|25
|0
|0
|Sikkim
|0
|0
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|2
|35
|1
|Telangana
|5
|1
|11
|Tripura
|2
|0
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|50
|1
|26
|Uttarakhand
|5
|0
|0
|West Bengal
|15
|2
|25
First Published on May 23, 2019 10:41 am