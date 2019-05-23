App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 11:17 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: State-wise tally

Live Lok Sabha election results from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and other states.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Counting is under way for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with early trends indicating a clear majority for the BJP-led NDA.

As of 10.30 am, here are the state-wise and union territory-wise tally, as per CNN-News18
States & UT NDA UPA Others
Andaman & Nicobar  1 0 0
Andhra Pradesh  0  0 25
Arunachal Pradesh 2 0 0
Assam  12  0  2
Bihar  38  2  0
Chandigarh  1 0 0
Chhattisgarh  9  2  0
Dadra & Nagar Haveli  1  0  0
Daman & Diu  1 0 0
Goa  1 1 0
Gujarat  26 0 0
Haryana  10 0 0
Himachal Pradesh  4 0 0
Jammu & Kashmir  2 0 4
Jharkhand  12  2 0
 Karnataka  23  5  0
Kerala 0  19  1
Lakshwadeep  0  1  0
Madhya Pradesh  26  3 0
Maharashtra  42  5  1
Manipur  2 0 0
Meghalaya  0  1  1
Mizoram  0  0  1
Nagaland  1  0 0
NCT of Delhi  7 0 0
Odisha  8 0 11
Puducherry  0 1 0
Punjab  4  8  1
Rajasthan  25 0 0
Sikkim  0 0 1
Tamil Nadu  2  35  1
Telangana  5 1 11
Tripura  2 0 0
Uttar Pradesh  50 1  26
Uttarakhand  5 0 0
West Bengal  15 2 25
 

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 10:41 am

tags #Current Affairs #Election #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

